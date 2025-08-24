Turning a Forest into a Classroom

Every Sunday morning, Sunil Harsana stands at his usual spot—the edge of the Mangar Bani forest—waiting patiently for the village children. Slowly they arrive. A few come ready with their binoculars, bottles and bags, while others just join their friends for a stroll in the forest on a misty morning. Giving binoculars to the new participants, Harsana instructs them briefly about the day and the group of some 10 children sets out for a walk in the Mangar—sacred groves on the Aravalli mountain range on the outskirts of Gurugram. “Pay attention and observe, you have to spot and write the names of at least 15 bird species,” says 35-year-old Harsana, a conservationist and walk-guide for the day. He has been running the Mangar Eco Club for almost a decade.

“That’s a spotted owlet,” whispers one of the kids to the group. Soon all binoculars point in the same direction. When the walk ends, the children sit together, discussing the species they spotted. Harsana, who has spent years documenting animal, bird and plant species in Mangar, encourages the kids to observe, learn and share about the endemic species of Mangar. But the club is not just limited to birding and storytelling. Under Harsana’s guidance, the children also engage in hands-on activities: building traditional boulder check dams before the monsoon, cleaning trash, and planting native flora species. “Learning about the local biodiversity might seem like an inconsequential effort, but over the years, it had made kids more sensitive about the surrounding biodiversity,” he emphasises.

Children who joined his club in the early years have today matured into eco-advocates themselves. Many of them already know about the native flora and fauna, the threats to the wildlife in Mangar and issues of illegal mining and human-animal conflict. Some of the kids manage Mangar Eco Club’s social media and YouTube channel.