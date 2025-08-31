Memory Fights Back

There are cities that break your heart, like a snapped string of yearning, and then there are cities that unravel, thread by stubborn thread, until you realise the tapestry once familiar has become a pile of frayed fibres. India’s oldest neighbourhoods belong to the second kind: heartbreaks in slow motion. They fade not in silence but in a crescendo of traffic horns, construction drills, neon hoardings, and glass towers. And yet, within these collapsing spaces, there are people who refuse to let the past be swallowed whole. They gather fragments of memory like archivists of loss, insisting that heritage is not a museum piece but a tremor, beating faintly but insistently in the body of the present.
Srinagar is one such tremor. Zaina Kadal still carries the imprint of Persian traders, Khanyar, the echo of shrines where saffron-robed fakirs once sang. But if you stop and look closely, you will notice the cracks—literal ones, spidering across walnut-carved balconies, and figurative ones, where generations have fled, leaving behind empty shells of homes. Each bridge and courtyard holds centuries of syncretism; Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims who once lived wall to wall, sharing noon chai and stories. Yet these very neighbourhoods now teeter between preservation and erasure.
When Insha Qadri was a little girl in Rajouri Kadal, her grandfather would lift her onto the carved wooden railing of their veranda and point out the rooftops stretching toward the mountains. “That’s where the waza lives,” he’d say. Wazwan, the famed 36-course feast, is still hand-crafted. Bashir Ahmad, a fourth-generation waza, explains, “When we cook gushtaba, we pound meat with wooden hammers.” Years later, after Insha’s grandfather’s passing, she returned from Delhi to find those rooftops still there; but quieter, dustier, as if waiting to be remembered. “I realised I was watching our world disappear from a distance,” she reflects softly. Eighty-year-old Haleema Begum sits in the sunlit corridor of her ancestral home. “I got married in this house,” she says tenderly. “Joint families filled every corner with laughter. On Eid and weddings, women gathered by the jharokhas to watch the streets full of children running, men carrying wazwan dishes, women balancing baskets of bread.” The jharokhas remain, as does Haleema’s pheran, passed down through generations. “Young girls now wear jeans, which is fine,” she smiles, “but they don’t know the story behind the embroidery on the sleeves. Every stitch has meaning.”
Across the river in Khanyar, the caretaker of a shrine leans behind a lattice window. “People say they feel peace the moment they enter. That peace is in the wood, the khatamband ceilings, the papier-mâché panels. It calms the soul, like the old sufiana kalam once sung at dusk.” Yet today, “we hear more film songs than chakri or ladishah. The youth don’t know the words.” Still, some pockets of the city hold on. In Razdan Kocha, artisans weave pashmina and carve walnut with love. “We make for love, not just sale,” says shawl weaver Ghulam Nabi. “Tourists want quick things; they don’t see the months in each piece.” Heritage expert Saleem Beg sums it up: “Our culture is layered, it reflects in woodwork, music, pherans, and feasts. Losing them means losing memory, identity, and the rhythm that makes Kashmir, Kashmir.”
From the north, if you travel eastward, another kind of fragility emerges: the fragility of migration. In Kolkata, the streets of Tiretta Bazaar wake not with the roar of modernity but with the whisper of an almost-vanished world. Before sunrise, food stalls emerge on Sun Yat Sen Street and Damzen Lane, serving steaming bowls of rice porridge, pork buns, and momos. Katherine Lim, a chef and one of the few remaining members of Kolkata’s Hakka Chinese community, sees food as “memory made edible.” But Tangra, once alive with Chinese culture, is now quiet. Lim estimates the Hakka population has shrunk from 30,000-40,000 a decade ago to just 400-500 today. Born in Amritsar, Lim’s family returned to Kolkata in 1991. Originally cooking Tangra-style Indo-Chinese food, she now focuses on home dishes rarely seen outside families.
Swati Mishra, founder of the Community Art Project, highlights Tiretta Bazaar’s deep Chinese roots—morning breakfast markets, hidden temples, old clubs, and Blackburn Lane’s Chinese architecture. Once a hub of Chinese New Year celebrations and the last Chinese-language newspaper, Tiretta’s legacy is quietly fading. “I’m Hakka—not the noodle, but the ethnic group,” Lim explains. The schools that once taught Mandarin to Indian-born children are shuttered, temples stand hidden behind peeling gates, and younger generations have left for Toronto, Sydney, or Tangra’s newer Chinatown. But still, every Sunday, you can taste what lingers of handmade dumplings served on plastic stools, eaten under the shadow of buildings that lean like old men, its flavour refusing to vanish entirely.
If Kolkata’s Chinatown is a story of migration, Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar is a chronicle of faith and survival. A decade ago, Bhendi Bazaar was a mishmash of chawls, overhanging balconies, food lanes, and commercial establishments. Today, 40-storey towers bring an almost comforting silence, following a redevelopment project. Yet, locals still hold on to the spirit of what once was. The locality shelters over 3,200 families of Dawoodi Bohras, Memons, Marwadis, Parsis, and Hindu Gujaratis. Fourth-generation trader Ammar Manaswala is determined to maintain the ecosystem of the area, which has not changed even after redevelopment. For decades, these crowded chawls were more than tenements; they were theatres of community life, where a single balcony railing became a perch for gossip, the azaan from the mosque folded into the smell of kebabs roasting on Mohammed Ali Road. Farida Nalwala, 63, has lived here for 43 years and remembers a time when neighbours were closer than cousins. “We would walk into anyone’s home anytime, open their refrigerator, dig into their food, and no one would mind,” she says. The old chawls built by the British for migrant workers had communal toilets and shared staircases and courtyards. “Living in such proximity made your neighbours your close family,” she adds. But today, the bulldozers have arrived. Yet, locals still hold on to the spirit of what once was. Every redeveloped building includes a play area and a community hall. For many like Sakina Poonawalla, 72, it’s a change that makes participation in community life easier than ever. “In our earlier homes, meetups were held in the neighbouring lanes or a few lanes away. Now, they’re right in the building,” she says with quiet satisfaction. It is safe to say that the past hasn’t vanished, but has been repackaged, with its essence intact. To walk here is to sense the tension between nostalgia and necessity.
In Delhi, such tension takes on another register: the weight of imperial memory. Shahjahanabad, the walled city of Shah Jahan, was not merely a capital; it was a cosmos where politics, poetry, and piety intermingled. “The settlement areas in the old Shahjahanbad may look messy, but there is a beautiful order to it,” says Tanya Chaturvedi, an architect who has spent years tracing the city through her work in heritage planning. Chandni Chowk glittered once with moonlit pools, its shops brimming with jewels and silks that dazzled Persian envoys. Now, here khatibs or calligraphers keep their craft alive while attar shops that have bottled fragrance for over two centuries still run along the staircase of Jama Masjid. Despite careless development, the persistence of its people keep the old city breathing. Standing near the Hare Bhare Shah Dargah below Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Mohammad Khaleel, 65, still continues his centuries-old occupation, carrying water in mashaks, traditional goatskin bags. “I have seen the masjid and these lanes for over four decades. They have not changed much, except for the bazaar,” he remarks. Community groups like the Himmat Society now document endangered havelis and restore baolis, aware that these structures are not relics but vessels of living memory. Scents older than memory drift through streets packed with chaos of emerging markets, attracting generations-old traders, chefs, and khansamas who still swear by the old ways of grinding and blending.
Among them is Mohd Azam, 38, who continues the family legacy of Mughlai cuisines. A fourth-generation khansama, Azam says, “Those who want to eat delicious food, will come to Old Delhi.” If Srinagar is the fragile heart and Old Delhi the chaotic pulse, Lucknow is an elegy sung with grace. Once the glittering capital of the Nawabs of Awadh, it carries a sense of desolation that is both regal and intimate. The Tunday kebab stalls still fire their grills, chikankari embroiderers still bend over fabric in dim light, but the world around them has shifted. Chef Mohsin Qureshi highlights that Awadhi cuisine rooted in Lucknow is often reduced to kebabs, ignoring its rich variety of gravies like bhindi ka salan and nihari. Through social media, Mohsin works to preserve these culinary legacies.
The havelis of Husainabad collapse in silence, the mehfils that once hosted poets and dancers survive only as memory in older residents’ voices. Shivi’s web store, Noorkari, grew from her engagement with the Inner and Outer Chowk’s complex identity. Her great-grandfather once sold hand-embroidered goods near Gol Darwaza, but synthetic fabrics and machine-made products caused a decline in the 1970s. A revival sparked in the 1990s by activist Runa Banerjee inspired Shivi’s family to restart the trade. Taqi Abbas, 28, a storyteller and heritage conservationist, founded Lucknow Uncovered in 2017 after noticing heritage walks in his city often lacked depth. Tracing his lineage to King Muhammad Ali Shah, builder of the Chhota Imambara, Taqi is deeply connected to Lucknow’s layered history. His platform captures micro-histories from zardozi artisans and paan stories to baqarkhani bread and mehmaan nawazi etiquette. “Commercialisation is inevitable,” Taqi says, “but it must be sensitive, not careless disregard.” Language, too, is a vital legacy. In spite of politicisation of Urdu, Lakhnawi Urdu, once the refined tongue of Nawabs, carries respect and civility, especially in the domestic sphere. For Taqi and Shivi, preserving this heritage is not nostalgia. It is an act of resistance.
Again close to Delhi, tourists to Jaipur see the manicured Hawa Mahal and Johri Bazaar, but the real Jaipur lives behind the pink façades in Ghat Darwaza, Brahmapuri, and Kishanpole Bazaar. Every morning at Hawa Mahal, Tikam Chand opens his 175-year-old Carl Zeiss Jena box camera to capture black-and-white portraits, preserving a moment that feels like the 1870s, when Jaipur first embraced its iconic pink hue. Metro stations now lie beneath historic squares, but above ground, façades are revitalised, pedestrian-friendly bazaars thrive, and restored havelis and gates endure. The old city lives on—in Tikam Chand’s photographs, in the artisans and traders who carry forward traditions, and in the heritage custodians striving to preserve Jaipur’s unique identity amid modern pressures.
Then there is Bhopal, the City of Queens. The old quarters Shahjahanabad, Ibrahimpura, and Peer Gate were once planned by Begums who ruled with vision. Today, the lanes are alive with qorma and poha-jalebi stalls, but heritage havelis collapse unnoticed. Every evening, 62-year-old Abdullah Bhopali walks to Iqbal Maidan in old Bhopal, where sitting on a cold stone slab—his patia—feels less like a habit and more like a homecoming. For him and many others, patiyabazi—the tradition of gathering on stone slabs in public spaces to discuss everything from politics to poetry—was once the heartbeat of Bhopal’s social life. Abdullah calls patiyabazi a “mental diet”. Historian Rizwan Uddin Ansari recalls legendary figures like Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma and hockey star Aslam Sher Khan engaging in intense discussions at Najja Dada ka Patia, where even spies once monitored conversations for the nawabs. This vibrant culture, deeply rooted in every lane of old Bhopal, began to fade between 2000 and 2010, yet in quieter corners like Banne Pahelwan Ki Gali, Qazi Camp, and Budhwara Chowk, echoes the clatter of chess pieces, the thud of carrom disks, and conversations flow under dim streetlights. For some Bhopalis, like 25-year-old mechanic Bhura Khan, the ritual ends with tea and carrom, while others, like 45-year-old Jawaid Beg, travel from newer parts of Bhopal to keep the tradition alive. Saad Iqbal, a dry fruit seller, notes how modern hangouts have become the new patias for youth. As long as there is tea, games, and stories, the spirit of patiyabazi endures, its conversations lingering like twilight at Iqbal Maidan.
A UNESCO World Heritage City since 2017, Ahmedabad’s heritage too is pushing back. Manek Chowk still transforms from bullion market by day to food court by night. Dhal ni Pol and Khadia are lined with carved wooden façades that threaten to collapse without repair. Heritage groups like CRUTA Foundation and the civic body’s Heritage Cell are working to restore homes, while architects push adaptive reuse over demolition. On a balmy evening in Ahmedabad’s Walled City, Jagdip Mehta sat on the ichka (swing) in his haveli courtyard, sipping tea. “Even at midnight or early mornings, we comfortably knock on a neighbour’s door for help,” he smiles. The Walled City is not just old bricks and carved wood; it is a living organism nurtured by people like Mehta. The pols embody trust and tradition. The baithak welcomes guests, the orda hosts family discussions, the chowk opens to the sky, and the swing offers moments of rest. What survives is a spirit of resistance: neighbours still share locked gates, temples still echo with aarti, and carved balconies still cast shadows that refuse to be erased.
Far to the south, in Chennai, the heartbeat of Mylapore predates the city itself. Long before the British made Fort St. George into a colonial hub, Mylapore thrived as a Pallava port, mentioned by Ptolemy in the 2nd century CE. Even as spacious homes give way to apartment blocks and Chennai Metro’s phase two reshapes the city now, Mylapore’s heart and heritage remain strong. KR Jambunathan, 75, lives on Kullukaran Street, where tradition and change coexist. His once-independent house is now an apartment. “Kallukaran Street was named after sculptors,” he says. Stone sculptor A Kasinathan, 64, reflects on his family’s craft legacy. “My grandfather was a sculptor, but no one continued because it’s hard to make a living,” he explains. Now he creates deity artworks. Ashmitha Athreya from Madras Inherited notes that older residents remain because their lives revolve around the neighbourhood’s temple and local facilities, which also support businesses. One such business is Dubba Chetty Kada, a century-old naatu marundu shop. Originally on Kutchery Road since 1885, it relocated to North Mada Street due to metro construction. “Families have been coming here for generations,” says 30-year-old K Krishna. “This area has everything—sabhas, temples, even the beach.” At its centre stands the Kapaleeshwarar Temple, rebuilt in the 16th century after Portuguese conquest had reduced its original form to rubble. Kasinathan’s wife Usha, stringing flowers, adds, “People and houses have changed, but we can’t miss the Kapaleeshwarar temple thiruvizha.” The temple’s towering gopuram overlooks the neighbourhood. Yet this, too, faces erosion. Younger generations migrate to suburbs; real estate gnaws at old tiled roofs; but initiatives like Madras Inherited keep the stories alive through guided heritage walks. Chamundeshwari, 48, and her neighbours Jayalakshmi and Rajendran, emphasise their commitment to staying. In CP Koil Street, goldsmith M Padmanabhan, 53, represents a lineage of three generations serving mostly Brahmin customers. “Mylapore has a place for everyone,” he says, polishing a bangle, unbothered by modern showrooms elsewhere.
Meanwhile Mysuru, too, hides its contradictions beneath an image. It is home to nearly 600 heritage buildings scattered across its 50 sq miles. Nazarbad’s wide streets and grand homes quietly observe the city’s modernisation while holding onto tradition. When news broke that the state government planned to demolish Devaraja Market, the city united in response. This heritage site, rich with history and deeply woven into the city’s identity, is more than just a marketplace. It holds generations of memories. “People from all walks of life like traders, citizens, and historians came together to say, ‘No, this place matters,’” says Anuroopa KS, co-founder of Nele Trust. To protect the market, the Save Devaraja Market campaign emerged, and Anuroopa, with her husband Souharda, founded Nele Trust to preserve the living soul of Mysuru. Many such locals contribute to preserving these sites in meaningful ways. The Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, Mysuru (WCFA), through its Heritage Walk Cell, collects not just architectural data but the memories tied to these spaces. “We document narratives associated with the built environment as much as we study the buildings,” explains Associate Professor Julie Ann Tharakan. These walks gather historical and oral stories, making heritage accessible and alive. Heritage House Mysuru, another local treasure, brings the past to life through music, storytelling, and workshops. Curator Vishwanath R shares, “We have hosted over 100 events, exhibitions, and workshops, nurturing plays and performances that travel across the state.” In Mysuru, heritage is a shared memory and a living promise—one that ensures the soul of the city remains vibrant and cherished for generations to come.
Go further south west and you reach a paradox named Fort Kochi where heritage is performance. In 2018, resident Johann Binny founded the Kochi Heritage Project to anchor Fort Kochi to its authentic self. Through his annual Heritage Carnival, locals and visitors gather to share food, stories, and songs not for spectacle, but for history. Ramkumar, a pushcart vendor for 44 years, recalls a time when the beach was wide enough for two football matches. Now, it’s mostly gone. While the Kochi-Muziris Biennale draws global crowds, concerns grow. “The town’s character is being traded away,” warns Sivadathan MP of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society. Once a vibrant mosaic of synagogues, basilicas, and colonial legacies, Fort Kochi has become a hotspot for tourism. Ancestral homes now wear trendy façades, cafés stand where families once prayed, and coastlines recede into the sea. Despite this transformation, residents work tirelessly to preserve the town’s fragile soul. A campaign for a UNESCO World Heritage tag is gaining traction, supported by Dr B Venugopal of ICOMOS and former mayor KJ Sohan. In Jew Town, where the Jewish community has nearly vanished, the legacy lives on. Since the death of Sarah Jacob Cohen in 2019, her Muslim friend Thaha Ibrahim has kept her embroidery shop running. “Their bond reflects Fort Kochi—fragile, plural, and resilient,” says shopkeeper Sahil Abbas. He claims that the lace embroidered in Cohen’s shop is of a style that only a handful of women—less than 15—practice globally. For longtime resident Tanya Abraham, the changes are deeply unsettling. “In the name of tourism, the very essence that draws people is being destroyed.” The decline is most visible along the coast. “The Chinese fishing nets are treated as mere photo props,” says longtime resident Basheer PV. At Kappiri Taras, people of all faiths light candles to a forgotten guardian. “Heritage doesn’t vanish just because we ignore it,” says Abbas.
Puducherry, a former French colonial outpost and a sleepy coastal town, has long balanced the Tamil and French cultures. Ashok Panda, co-convener of INTACH’s Puducherry chapter, recalls a time when learning French was routine. “There are still about seven or eight French institutions here,” he says. Yet, he emphasises that the city’s core is Tamil. The city’s character lies in this confluence, visible in the French villas and Tamil courtyard homes with their red oxide floors. Sunaina Mandeen, 72, co-founder of the Puducherry Heritage Festival, reflects, “Everyone is happy in beautiful surroundings. That has been our heritage, which we are sadly losing touch with.” Designer and dancer Manege Vasanty, identifying as Franco-Puducherrian, describes herself as a cultural hybrid. Yet, the Franco-Puducherrian community is fading, with fewer younger generations feeling connected to Puducherry. The cuisine echoes this cultural blend and loss. Once rich with Creole stews and French-Tamil dishes, today’s food scene is dominated by fusion cafés. Manisha Ray, who teaches Creole cooking, shares how French and Tamil traditions mingle in dishes like mutton meatball curry and deep-fried lamb chops. Even desserts combine French butter with Indian ghee. Ultimately, Puducherry beats to a unique rhythm of its own.
Then there is Hyderabad, a city of fabled riches, eccentric nawabs, and pogroms, too. Hyderabad lives in two halves: the modern city and the old walled city. For Raju Naik, an artist and auto driver, the old city is more than home; it’s inspiration. “I sit on the chabutra, spend time with friends, and that energy reflects in my art,” he says. As a child, Anuradha Reddy fondly remembers clutching her mother’s hand while wandering through the bustling lanes of Hyderabad’s old city. She took her first photo of Charminar at five, captivated by the place where history seemed alive. “The roads were undisturbed, the shopping unique, and even then, I felt its majesty,” she recalls. But post-1970s, modernisation crept in, and today a BSNL tower looms next to Charminar, symbolising the loss of heritage.
Despite rapid change, the spirit of Hyderabad endures in its smallest corners: a hole-in-the-wall eatery serving irresistible food, a bangle seller whose ancestors inspired Sarojini Naidu, and an ustad flipping patthar ka gosht just like his forefathers. The city gracefully blends traditions, hosting both Muharram processions and Bonalu festivals, often reusing the same elephant, weaving religion, cuisine, and daily life without ceremony. Sibghatullah Khan, founder of The Deccan Archive, laments the city’s neglect of heritage. Iconic places like Munshi Naan, a bakery famous since 1851 for its smoky char kona naan, face demolition for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II. “The atmosphere is different,” says Khan. “Fragments of the royal past, antique stores, bangle sellers, and social banter create a welcoming space unlike the forbidding gated communities.”
From Srinagar’s wooden lattice windows to Mysore’s fading agraharams, the pattern is the same. Heritage is not a fixed spectacle; it is a negotiation. It is the Chinatown family in Kolkata selling bao at dawn. It is the Bohra community of Bhendi Bazaar balancing bulldozers and remembrance, the volunteers of Old Delhi documenting havelis before they collapse, the women of Mylapore rolling kozhakattai for temple rituals. These neighbourhoods are India’s slowest, loudest tragedies; slow because their erosion happens by inches, loud because their loss echoes across generations. And yet, they are also acts of resistance. To live here, to stay put, to repair, to retell, is to insist that the past is not dead weight but living marrow. The question is not whether these quarters can be preserved in their entirety. They cannot. The question is whether we will allow them to fade as footnotes, or recognise them as conversations still ongoing between yesterday and today.
