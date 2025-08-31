Memory Fights Back

There are cities that break your heart, like a snapped string of yearning, and then there are cities that unravel, thread by stubborn thread, until you realise the tapestry once familiar has become a pile of frayed fibres. India’s oldest neighbourhoods belong to the second kind: heartbreaks in slow motion. They fade not in silence but in a crescendo of traffic horns, construction drills, neon hoardings, and glass towers. And yet, within these collapsing spaces, there are people who refuse to let the past be swallowed whole. They gather fragments of memory like archivists of loss, insisting that heritage is not a museum piece but a tremor, beating faintly but insistently in the body of the present.

Srinagar is one such tremor. Zaina Kadal still carries the imprint of Persian traders, Khanyar, the echo of shrines where saffron-robed fakirs once sang. But if you stop and look closely, you will notice the cracks—literal ones, spidering across walnut-carved balconies, and figurative ones, where generations have fled, leaving behind empty shells of homes. Each bridge and courtyard holds centuries of syncretism; Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims who once lived wall to wall, sharing noon chai and stories. Yet these very neighbourhoods now teeter between preservation and erasure.

When Insha Qadri was a little girl in Rajouri Kadal, her grandfather would lift her onto the carved wooden railing of their veranda and point out the rooftops stretching toward the mountains. “That’s where the waza lives,” he’d say. Wazwan, the famed 36-course feast, is still hand-crafted. Bashir Ahmad, a fourth-generation waza, explains, “When we cook gushtaba, we pound meat with wooden hammers.” Years later, after Insha’s grandfather’s passing, she returned from Delhi to find those rooftops still there; but quieter, dustier, as if waiting to be remembered. “I realised I was watching our world disappear from a distance,” she reflects softly. Eighty-year-old Haleema Begum sits in the sunlit corridor of her ancestral home. “I got married in this house,” she says tenderly. “Joint families filled every corner with laughter. On Eid and weddings, women gathered by the jharokhas to watch the streets full of children running, men carrying wazwan dishes, women balancing baskets of bread.” The jharokhas remain, as does Haleema’s pheran, passed down through generations. “Young girls now wear jeans, which is fine,” she smiles, “but they don’t know the story behind the embroidery on the sleeves. Every stitch has meaning.”