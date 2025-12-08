Street of the art

The mural in Bengaluru lasted barely a few hours. By the time the city was fully awake, the artwork, an audacious critique of rising food and fuel prices, had already been whitewashed. But the erasure came too late. The photographs had gone viral, and with them, a reminder that India’s walls have become the country’s boldest political commentators. “Walls are where power once spoke to the people. Now, we speak back,” says artist Utkarsh Verma. In a landscape where political art faces censorship, scarce funding, and the gatekeeping of formal galleries, the street has emerged as one of the last truly democratic spaces. Murals that once existed simply to beautify now crackle with dissent, urgency, and defiance. Surfaces that earlier sagged under election posters erupt in colour, confrontation, and critique.

Public art festivals like St+art India across Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Mumbai, and smaller, fiercely local initiatives in Pune, Indore and Kochi have helped legitimise mural-making. But social media is what has given it velocity. A wall painted overnight can ignite a national conversation by morning: metros drifting through smog-thick skies, octopuses reimagined as public transport, surreal fantasies that double as sharp commentary.

Among this new generation is Tyler, the Mumbai-based stencil artist whose anonymity has become part of his political punchline. During CAA-NRC protests, he painted Santa Claus with Amit Shah’s face, cheekily captioned “Merry CAA and a Happy NRC.” Another mural showed Bart Simpson dutifully writing, “I must say Jai Shri Ram to prove my nationality.” “It’s not about hiding,” he says. “It’s about letting the work speak without a spotlight.”

Even artists who lean into whimsy cannot escape the politics of the street. Mumbai muralist Vritti Kotiann, whose six dreamlike, pop-toned murals transformed the Western Express Highway metro station into a fantasy learned this when her wildly popular octopus mural was demolished overnight to make space for a fast-food outlet. “Public art is fragile,” she says. “You create it for everyone, but you don’t control what happens to it.”