The empire becomes a colony

In Alan Gemmell’s debut novel, 30th State, the empire strikes back. A post-Brexit, bankrupt Britain offers itself to India—not as a trading partner, but as its ‘temporary’ 30th state. The once-colonised are now rewriting the rules.

The year is 2027. Scotland has left the union. England is broke, isolated, and politically adrift. Prime Minister Mark Richardson, an embodiment of competent mediocrity, watches the pound collapse. Across the aisle, Khalid Khan, the first Asian leader of the Labour Party, smells blood. In the Treasury, Karan Puri, a British-Asian protégé with a billionaire Indian father-in-law, plots his ascent. In New Delhi, Usha Sachdev, India’s magnetic prime minister, decides how far England must bend for salvation.

On the first read, the premise may not only look funny, but also audacious. What if England joined India? What if the British Museum’s treasures went home? What if the newest Indian state wasn’t a small territory on its borders, but England itself?

Gemmell turns these what-ifs into political facts. Role reversal is not played for irony but to expose Britain’s selective memory of empire. And in a shifting world order, it cuts close to the bone.

A former diplomat and head of the British Council in India, Gemmell knows the corridors where soft power is crafted, traded, and weaponised. He writes with a precision that makes the reversal disturbingly plausible. This is not an alternate history for spectacle; it is speculative fiction with teeth. The handover of power, when it comes, is calm, bureaucratic, almost banal: “England will come under the temporary mandate and protection of the Republic of India. We will be India’s thirtieth state, and I, Madam Speaker, for the moment, will be the last prime minister of England.”

The sentence lands like a cold document slid across a desk. No invasion. No uprising. Just resignation. Gemmell is clear: England volunteers.

“The pound collapsed before the government did.” That line is both a diagnosis and an obituary. Sovereignty, Gemmell shows, is not a renewable resource: “They thought sovereignty meant more flags. It meant more debt.” Here, the novel skewers the Brexit fantasy that “taking back control” brings strength. In the 30th State, it brings bankruptcy.

Usha Sachdev delivers one of the novel’s most devastating reckonings: “We won’t be lectured on acts of war by an English prime minister… Now you are the despairing state, prime minister, and you have to realise it.”

It is history speaking back, not with anger but with the composure of a creditor. Gemmell resists triumphalism; Sachdev’s restraint sharpens the satire.

For readers from former colonies, this disorientation is part of the pleasure. The centre has become the periphery. But Gemmell does not linger in revenge fantasy. He targets Britain’s deeper vice—forgetting: “They never apologised. They hosted exhibitions. Guilt was replaced by guided tours.”

It’s a damning portrait of heritage kitsch, where atrocity is reframed as attraction, and history is a curated experience stripped of accountability.