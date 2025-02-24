The Keys to His Music

Much like the fabled maestros of yore, Ishaan Leonard Rao is believed to have sung before he could speak. His musical proficiency is certainly evident when he plays the piano. Visitors to the Stein Auditorium at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre were treated to beautiful renditions of a Rhapsody in B minor by Johannes Brahms; a ragamala inspired by a short, melodic repetition (ostinato) from Keith Jarrett’s The Moth and The Flame solo album; and a unique number that brought together two waltzes in B Minor by Frederic Chopin and Bill Evans, created centuries apart.

The artist performing these pieces with meticulous precision on a gorgeous Steinway piano was 20-year-old Rao. Currently studying Piano Performance and Composition at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, Rao is also the only Indian in a global cohort of 50 to be chosen as a Sony Music Global Scholar.

Though he hails from a family of musicians—his mother Saskia Rao-de Haas, originally from the Netherlands, is a renowned cellist and creator of the Indian cello, and his father Shubhendra Rao is a famed sitar player—Rao has chosen to carve his own path. “I fell in love with the range of expression and virtuosic capabilities of the piano. I firmly believe that the piano is the best instrument to gain an overview of how music works, due to the versatility of its range of pitch and musical colour and its identity as a percussive instrument,” says the young pianist and composer.