Owning the weekend
Come Saturday, and a quiet excitement pulls Ashi out of bed. The local cycling group she joined recently would be getting ready to pedal past Delhi’s historic silhouettes.
By afternoon, she’s sitting beneath a canopy of trees, engaged in rejuvenating discussions with fellow book lovers. Some weekends, her hands would be covered in clay, shaping delicate pottery in a sunlit studio, discovering a meditative rhythm in every spin of the wheel.
On Sundays, she might find herself, mic in hand, sharing her poetry with strangers who feel like friends. In cities across India, weekends are connecting communities where shared passions come to life. These niche groups offer city-dwellers something money can’t buy - genuine connections, the tingle of exploration, and the sense of belonging. They are not limited to Delhi or Mumbai. Across metros, locals are finding “third places” - sanctuaries to unwind, bond, and explore shared interests.
At book clubs, art gatherings, or cycling groups, Indians are creating spaces that go beyond pricey brunches and packed malls.
As life in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru become faster-paced and more isolated, weekend communities serve as safe spaces where people can break free from the mundane and focus on their shared interests.
Delhi-based heritage enthusiast, writer and filmmaker Sohail Hashmi says, “Through these niche clubs and communities, the city and its people are gradually becoming more aware of life outside their routine.”
He has been conducting heritage walks for over 20 years.
“There are thousands of people drawn to unique passions, be it heritage, birdwatching, poetry, or street food. These communities are meeting points, creating regular spaces for like-minded individuals to connect, share, and rediscover their city beyond the everyday grind,” he adds.
Furthermore, the rise of weekend communities reflects a broader shift in urban social dynamics. As people become more selective about how they spend their time, they are gravitating toward gatherings that offer intellectual depth and real human connect. These spaces cancel out the transactional nature of many social interactions in crowded urban environments.
As a result, they go beyond being a temporary escape to become cultural evolution, shaping the way urbanites experience their weekends, build friendships, and reconnect with themselves and their cities.
According to Shrestha Mudgal, researcher and psychologist, “These communities are thriving since people are able to meet their basic, social and self-esteem needs. There is a growing desire to find a meaning. They are reaching out for activities that provide them with a better immersive and indulgent experience.”
From the drum circles of Goa, Bangalore Terrarium Club’s miniature gardens, Art Society of India’s creative showcases, Pune’s Open Mic Community’s poetic performances to Bangalore Photowalks’ cultural captures, new communities are redefining weekends.
In the past, joint family setups and close-knit neighbourhoods fostered an environment where cultural values were passed down through generations, strengthening individuals’ identity.
Now, as India’s familes become increasingly nuclear, many bonds stretch thin, leaving a big void in building and maintaining social connections. Many individuals feel loss of the stability and support that once defined their sense of self, affecting their view of their place in the broader cultural narrative.
The overwhelming nature of digital interactions and a growing urban isolation is nudging people to look for spaces where they can be fully present, engage meaningfully, and find personal fulfilment beyond their screens. According to a Meta-Gallup survey in more than 140 countries, nearly one in four, which roughly translates to more than a billion people, feel very or fairly lonely.
Weekend communities offer something unique: a sense of purposeful and organic kinship, allowing members to bond over shared interests like heritage, fitness, literature, or the art of savouring wine.
Moreover, the rising cost of living and inflation, traditional urban socialising through fine dining, events, clubbing or shopping has put a heavy price tag on lifestyle. Niche communities are the affordable alternative. As they grow, their impact goes beyond weekends.
They’re building support systems, inspiring new interests, and crafting a collective identity that celebrates the diversity of India’s urban culture. And with every heritage walk, run, or book discussion, they’re making the city a little more connected, one weekend at a time.
ADVENTURE
Delhi By Cycle
Pedal’s Progress
Imagine the city waking up as cyclists glide through Old Delhi’s historic lanes, sharing stories under open skies. Delhi By Cycle offers a unique way to plug into the city and its heritage.
Founded in 2009 by Dutchman Jack Leenaars, Delhi By Cycle brings locals and travellers together to explore the city’s culture and heritage, though at a slower pace. Fifteen years and 6,50,000 km later, this cycling community offers curated routes that wind through bustling streets and forgotten historical gems. “Our tours immerse participants in the city’s rhythm,” says guide Utkarsh Rai.
“We combine the joy of cycling with storytelling,” he adds.
The community captures Delhi’s essence in distinct ways. Expanding beyond the capital, the group now leads multi-day tours to Vrindavan, Agra, and Jaipur, with special journeys like ‘Krishna’s Trails’ that blend history, mythology, and scenic beauty.
delhibycycle.com
TRAVEL
Vagabond Experience
Wonder of Wanderlust
Sometimes the best trips are the ones where the destination takes a backseat. This philosophy guides Vagabond Experience, a Mumbai-based travel community founded almost a decade ago for people who wish to slow things down and see the world differently.
“There is something uniquely precious about sharing experiences with strangers you may never cross paths with again,” says Shannon Fernandes, co-founder and head of sales and marketing.
“A core value of our experiences is ‘slow travel’ - we aim to explore each destination at an immersive, comfortable pace,” she adds.
Take their Ladakh trek, for instance. It is intentionally longer, reaching remote areas where silence speaks. For the team, ‘slow travel’ isn’t just a catchphrase; it’s a way to truly feel a place come alive. These journeys are led by their ‘Experience Managers’ who encourage each person to connect in their own way. As one traveller, Ritu Bisht, shares, “There’s no rush; you can take your own sweet time to soak in the views.”
They also offer international slow travelling experiences and weekend community activities like foodwalks, pyjama parties etc.
vagabondexperiences.com
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Wine in a Million
Sip and Savour
Like all great wine clubs, Wine in a Million's philosophy is savouring the finer things in life, though it goes a step further by turning people from ‘wine curious’ to ‘wine confident’. Founded by Tarini Arun Kumar, this Bengaluru-based club offers a unique space where oenophiles-to-be can step into the world of wine without the pressure or pretence often associated with it.
Tarini had noticed the discomfort among friends whenever the topic of wine came up. “I’d see them shrink in their seats when a wine menu was presented. It would just be passed around until someone finally made a decision,” she recalls.
What truly sets the platform apart is not just the wines but the welcoming community it has nurtured. Unlike typical wine clubs that can feel exclusive or intimidating, Wine in a Million is where newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike can feel at home. Tarini shares an anecdote about Krunal, who moved to a new city and felt isolated.
“He came for the wine, but what he didn’t expect was to leave with a whole new group of friends. That’s when we knew we were doing something special.”
The heart of Wine in a Million lies in its moments of genuine connection. Whether it is a casual chat over a new bottle or a late-night conversation about wine regions, members bond over their shared curiosity and love for wine.
As Krithika, a long-time member, puts it, “I am glad that, in this world of such cruelty, there is still hope for camaraderie even if it's at a wine club.”
@wineinamillion
HISTORY
Enroute Indian History
Myth and Matter
What’s better than a history lesson? A night stroll through it, maybe? Enroute Indian History is redefining the heritage walk game.
Founded in 2019, this women-led community started when founder Anoushka Jain looked around and thought, “Hey, why isn’t anyone bringing history to life in a fun, academic way - especially women historians?” Which is how Enroute came to life, filling a void in a space that lacked the right academic depth and a woman’s perspective.
Forget dry, dusty museum tours. Enroute’s ‘Raat Ke Afsane Walks’ offer a moonlit plunge into the mysterious past of India’s metros, while the ‘Badass Begums Walk’ is an unapologetically empowering exploration of women in architecture. Want more? Try the ‘Tawaif and Kotha Walk’ or the luxurious ‘Sham-e-Ghalib in Kathika’, where history feels like a royal affair. But here’s the real magic: Enroute isn’t just about learning history, it’s about building connections.
“We make sure everyone feels seen. Some of our participants are so inspired by the experience, they come back again and again,” shares Anoushka. Many even form friendships that extend beyond the walks, with WhatsApp groups buzzing with post-tour chats and historical debates.
Though interest in heritage walks has its ups and downs, Enroute’s heart is still in the right place. The community’s commitment to providing fresh, engaging experiences keeps its participants coming back for more.
enrouteindianhistory.com
EXERCISE
Chennai Parkour
Breaking Boundaries
Routines make you stale. Chennai Parkour breaks the mould, inviting people of all ages - from kids as young as five to seniors in their 60s—to explore a new way of connecting with their bodies and minds.
Founded in 2017 by Viswendran, the community was born from a simple yet powerful belief: Parkour isn’t just daring jumps or adrenaline; it is a personal journey of overcoming obstacles.
“Parkour is for everyone. It’s about exploring one’s own capabilities, be it mental or physical,” says Viswendran. With a unique mix of ages and backgrounds, members motivate each other, bridging differences and building connections.
At a recent retreat, a father, who initially joined up to improve his health, competed with his athletic son in a rope climb and came out on top - a moment that underscored Parkour's impact on personal growth for all. The group continues to challenge misconceptions, showing that Parkour is not just for thrill-seekers but for anyone interested in moving with awareness and purpose.
As they look to expand to other parts of Tamil Nadu, the group remains grounded in their motto, “Be the movement”, and their belief that Parkour is an open invitation to everyone who wants to discover what they’re capable of.
@chennaiparkour_official
STARGAZING
Amature Astronomy Club
Cosmos Connection
Established in 2012 by Umesh Ghude, its initial purpose was to transform stargazing into a shared experience. Today, guided by seasoned stargazers, the club has grown into a welcoming community that fosters astronomic infomania among enthusiasts across the region.
Nachiket Pradhan, Senior Stargazer, shares, “When we started out, stargazing was not very popular. In the past six-odd years, it and night sky photography is gaining popularity and attention among citizens.”
The club’s mission is more than informing astronomy enthusiasts. They conduct free workshops in rural schools, public gardens, and housing societies to give children and communities with limited exposure to science and astronomy, a stellar experience.
“Our sessions generally start with the basic facts about the subject. Anyone without a science or astronomy background can easily connect to the night sky,” adds Nachiket. Through simple language, mythological storytelling, and explanations of constellations and celestial objects, the club creates a welcoming environment.
As astro-tourism gains popularity, the club sees a bright future in spreading awareness about light pollution, and protecting and preserving dark-sky sites for future generations.
@Amature Astronomy Club
READING
Dokusha Book Club
Page Turner
In cosy urban corners such as a park or a home, Dokusha Book Club offers a space where Japanese literature takes centrestage. Founded by Arunima Mazumdar in January 2023, this community immerses members in the world of translated Japanese novels, from Haruki Murakami’s dreamlike narratives to the niche Zainichi Literature by ethnic Koreans living in Japan.
Rishabh, an attendee shares, “Reading Japanese novels is like diving deep into a new world, and it’s even better with others who get that.” The club’s Instagram page, adorned with snapshots of tea cups and worn paperbacks, reflects the peaceful yet intense bond that forms among the participants.
At its core, Dokusha Book Club isn’t just about reading; it’s about discovering new perspectives. Along with weekly meets, the founder also shares meaningful literature and facts around Japanese book culture on their Substack channel such as the story behind Japan’s innovative bookstore shelf rentals, where individuals can display their own books for sale.
More than a reading group, the book club is a space where members come together to celebrate the nuances of Japanese literature, film and art. With plans for future expansion to Kolkata and Mumbai, Dokusha continues to foster a sense of belonging for anyone with a curiosity for the written word.
@dokusha.bookclub
EXERCISE
Bhag Club
Get, Set, Go
It all started with a challenge: A study from Stanford had labelled India as one of the “laziest countries” in the world, a title that didn’t sit well with Bhag Club’s founders, Krishbir Singh and Jyotiraditya Thakur.
“We read that report, and it just didn’t feel right. We wanted to build a community that would make fitness a part of everyday life,” they recall.
Early on Saturday mornings, runners of all paces and age gather at Delhi’s Nehru Park and Gurgaon’s Leisure Valley parking lot. “Today, finding true friends is tough - you meet people through work, neighbourhood, or family. Here, everyone comes together just for the love for the run,” shares Krishbir. From seasoned marathoners to first-time joggers, Bhag lets each person find their stride, while a core group of experienced runners offers guidance, support, and even inspiration.
The post-run coffee often becomes the highlight. “After every run, we head to a nearby café, grab coffee, and unwind. People chat, make plans, and share experiences. You see strangers connecting, becoming friends - some even invite each other to weddings and family gatherings!” smiles Jyotiraditya.
These moments, over coffee and conversation, make the club more than a run; it is a place of belonging. Just 19 weeks into their track, the numbers have skyrocketed from a modest 30 runners in the early weeks to nearly a thousand at peak times.
“The club is making running look cool. The sense of community that it offers helps you build the initial momentum and create your routine”, says Keshav, a participant. The organisers recently hosted their Mumbai run, where over a hundred runners turned up.
“We don’t think of this as a local club; it’s more like a movement to make India a healthier, happier place,” says Krishbir. Bhag Club is now active in both Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to other cities nationwide, giving people across the country a reason to get off the couch, meet like-minded individuals, and become part of a thriving fitness community.
@bhagclub