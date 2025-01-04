Owning the weekend

Come Saturday, and a quiet excitement pulls Ashi out of bed. The local cycling group she joined recently would be getting ready to pedal past Delhi’s historic silhouettes.

By afternoon, she’s sitting beneath a canopy of trees, engaged in rejuvenating discussions with fellow book lovers. Some weekends, her hands would be covered in clay, shaping delicate pottery in a sunlit studio, discovering a meditative rhythm in every spin of the wheel.

On Sundays, she might find herself, mic in hand, sharing her poetry with strangers who feel like friends. In cities across India, weekends are connecting communities where shared passions come to life. These niche groups offer city-dwellers something money can’t buy - genuine connections, the tingle of exploration, and the sense of belonging. They are not limited to Delhi or Mumbai. Across metros, locals are finding “third places” - sanctuaries to unwind, bond, and explore shared interests.

At book clubs, art gatherings, or cycling groups, Indians are creating spaces that go beyond pricey brunches and packed malls.

As life in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru become faster-paced and more isolated, weekend communities serve as safe spaces where people can break free from the mundane and focus on their shared interests.

Delhi-based heritage enthusiast, writer and filmmaker Sohail Hashmi says, “Through these niche clubs and communities, the city and its people are gradually becoming more aware of life outside their routine.”

He has been conducting heritage walks for over 20 years.

“There are thousands of people drawn to unique passions, be it heritage, birdwatching, poetry, or street food. These communities are meeting points, creating regular spaces for like-minded individuals to connect, share, and rediscover their city beyond the everyday grind,” he adds.