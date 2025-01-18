The untangled weaver

My grandmother’s simple cotton hand-knotted Madurai sungudi saris and my mother’s minimal zari Kanjeevarams are my first memories of saris,” remembers Rajeshwari Karthik.

The former IT professional, who worked in London for a nearly a decade moved back to India in 2010 and started her brand Varnavastram (varnam means colour and vastram means attire) in 2016 to bring these vintage textiles back into the limelight.

To revive the best of handloom textiles, the 40-year-old entrepreneur works alongside master craftsmen to lead a resurgence—from the time-honoured Pondurujamdanis to elegant Ikats inspired by Uzbek and Cambodian motifs.

Karthik recently worked with weavers to recreate old designs and techniques which she found in textile books, whose examples were at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. “We recreated a completely natural-dyed Kanjeevaram sari dating back to 1867, which originated in Salem, Tamil Nadu, and was transferred to the V&A archive in 1869. This silk is with adai and meenakari work done in a Kanchi cluster, and the dyeing was done in Hyderabad,” she explains. Salem being her hometown inspired Karthik to give the piece a new life in natural dye with five gm gold zari.

Karthik as a textile revivalist is proud of preserving India’s woven heritage. “These saris are our pride. Handlooms are to be draped with love. I firmly believe that every woman should possess a few heritage weaves to pass on the legacy to their future generations,” she says. Her dream is ambitious: to see these ancient weaves not just survive but thrive in a world where fast fashion often overshadows the timeless. She says, “Every sari, every weave, is a living testament to our cultural identity.”