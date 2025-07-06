The She behind the veil

A quiet figure greets you first—a life-size mannequin draped in a vibrant Rajput poshak, standing sentinel at the threshold. She is the dholi bearer, the message woman, a gatekeeper to the zenana—the women’s quarters of the royal household. As you pass her, the veil lifts. You’re inside Life in Zenana, a permanent exhibition at Udaipur’s City Palace Museum that invites you to see, hear, and feel the lives once lived behind palace walls by the royal women of Mewar. Set within the historic Zenana Mahal, the 1,600 sqft exhibition—crafted over four years—is a layered fusion of archival research, rare artefacts, and immersive design.

Step into the ‘Shringar Kaksh’, or room of adornment. Glass-topped cases display antique silver-capped perfume flasks, intricately carved jewellery boxes, and copper warm-water vessels. This was a place of transformation, of intimacy, of strength drawn from tradition.