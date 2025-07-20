The plateau whisperers

Imagine Sudhir Risbud walking slowly across a warm, windless plateau of laterite in coastal Maharashtra. The rock underfoot is rust-red and coarse. Around him, the landscape stretches flat and quiet—a sea-facing tableau like hundreds of others that dot the Konkan coast. Risbud, a conservationist and naturalist from Ratnagiri, sees differently. His gaze doesn’t rest on the horizon. It scans the ground.

A faint curve catches his eye— a smooth depression, too deliberate. What looked like random lines resolve into form: a massive elephant etched into the plateau, nearly 50 feet long and 48 feet wide. Within its stony silhouette swarm dozens of smaller figures such as stingrays, fish, clawed animals, shapes part-familiar, part-enigmatic. An entire world, carved not into rock, but into time. These are the Konkan geoglyphs: ancient rock carvings spread across Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Over 200 such sites have been documented so far, often located on laterite outcrops a few kilometers inland from the sea. Most are unmarked, undocumented, and unguarded. You could walk right over them and never know.