Chokeholds to Championships

Like many boys of his generation, Varun Sanyal spent his childhood watching World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The world of scripted smackdowns and oversized showmen was magnetic to a young mind growing up in Singapore. It was watching Indian wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt succeed at the 2012 Olympics sparked something deeper in Varun. “They looked like us. From India. Doing well in a global sport. That changed something for me,” he says.

He wanted in. But his father didn’t want him to go. Combat sports were out of the question. So Varun waited. Years later, in Singapore’s mandatory National Service, he was earning his own money. With a small but steady income, he made a decision: he paid for a full year of combat sports training upfront. “If I was going to take this leap, I wasn’t going to do it half-in, half-out.”