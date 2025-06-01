The Doctor is in

Her latest track is the dark and gritty single, Dr. Dust. In quite a departure from her usual sunny offerings, Dr. Dust has a grim vibe—both in its earthy tonality and the sinister narrative which focuses on cults and gangs that weaponise hope. “I was so intrigued by this world where people, especially the younger generation, fall prey to cults,” says Mali. The underlying message also questions the tortuous nature of controlling and authoritative relationships in general. The character of Dr. Dust, which Mali herself embodies in the video released along with the song, represents all forms of control and authority.

Currently garnering praise, the track faced its fair share of challenges before seeing the light of day. Mali shares, “It took a long time to produce Dr. Dust because producer Rohan Rajadhyaksha and I wanted to get the sound right. We made around four different versions of the song before arriving at this one. I think patience is key while working on creative projects because timelines aren’t well defined and you can lose vision and momentum the more you work on it. It helped that we collaborated with musician friends like Mallika Barot on backing vocals, Nathan Thomas on bass and Nicky Vasudevan on drums and percussion.”