Food for thought

As far as clients are concerned, accepting food from a differently abled person carries a profound message of dignity and inclusion. It transcends the act of simply receiving sustenance and becomes a gesture of mutual respect and recognition of equal worth. It also shows how much Gen Z has changed the national conscience in a country like India, where food is the ultimate line to be crossed, accepting it from persons or communities from the other side of the spectrum places them on an equal footing. Also, for many differently abled individuals, preparing or serving food is a powerful expression of independence and contribution—their values and capabilities break stereotypes and promote a sense of belonging. It fosters empathy and solidarity. It sends a message that everyone has something to offer, and everyone deserves to be seen and valued for who they are—not for what they lack.

The decision by Kallol Ghosh from Kolkata to open a cafe run by HIV-positive people was met with stiff resistance—most posh localities in south Kolkata refused to allot space. Café Positive finally found a spot in the Lake Terrace area. It employs HIV-positive young women and men to serve customers. Ghosh wanted to prove that they are as much a part of society as everyone else. He thought the stigma attached to AIDS needs to be dealt with visible solutions and not just campaigns. All employees working in the café are from a shelter home in Anandaghar, an address for HIV-positive people in the Gobindapur area in West Bengal. The shelter home is an initiative by an NGO called Offer, where HIV-positive teenagers abandoned by their families are trained to become chefs and servers. “We live in a hostel in Kolkata but go back to Anandaghar when we are unwell,” says 17-year-old Shameema (name changed), a HIV-positive patient who works at the café.

Too often, society underestimates or overlooks people with disabilities, focusing on limitations rather than strengths. By accepting food from a differently abled person, one challenges these biases. The idea sits pretty with Alina Alam, the founder of Bengaluru-based Mitti, a women-led non-profit that runs cafés across India. The organisation works towards economic independence and dignity for the differently abled and those from vulnerable communities.