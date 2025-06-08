On the ticket trail

Imagine wandering through bustling 19th and early 20th-century bazaars, where shops overflow with British and Indian mill-made fabrics. Ticket Tika Chaap: The Art of the Trademark in the Indo-British Textile Trade at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru opens a visual corridor filled with the glorious hues of history, showcasing the stunning paper labels that adorned each bolt of cloth. These colourful labels—known as textile tickets, shippers’ tickets, tika, chaap, and marks—are not merely decorative; they tell a story. Each chromolithographed masterpiece carries intricate designs and a legally registered trademark.

The tickets, predominantly close to the size of postcards, range from 7 cm to 26 cm in height. Themes ranging from religious to mythological, local communities to depictions of women in traditional and modern roles course through the display. “There are images of women used to evoke desire and sensuality, and some labels also have humorous visuals, in ways that are familiar even in modern advertising,” says curator Nathaniel Gaskell. In all, there are 400 original tickets on display at the exhibition, curated by Gaskell and Shrey Maurya—founders of MAP Academy (an organisation that develops and provides open-access resources on the art and cultural histories of South Asia). “We have always wanted to do this incredible collection justice. The tikas were mass-produced, suffusing markets and homes. Yet they had faded from public memory,” Gaskell says.