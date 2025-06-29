Busybee’s Buzz is to Bee or Not to Bee

On any given day in Pune, Amit Godse fields up to 20 calls—not from colleagues in a boardroom, but from strangers desperate to save a swarm: from a hive on a high-rise balcony, to a queen clinging to a café awning. At 40, Godse has become an unlikely guardian of India’s most overlooked pollinators—a former software engineer who traded code for colonies, and office cubicles for buzzing balconies.

It didn’t start as a mission. It started with smoke, a burning hive, and a moment that refused to let go. It was late 2012 when Godse first witnessed a beehive being torched in his apartment complex in Pune. “It shook me,” says the founder of Bee Basket, an initiative devoted to rescuing and relocating wild bees across India. “I kept thinking—why were they killed? Was there really no alternative? Why do we want the honey but not the bees?”

The burning hive led him to Google, and Google led him to a little-known fact: Pune houses the Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI). The irony wasn’t lost on him. “Even in a city with India’s central bee institute, people still kill bees,” he says. “If they weren’t safe here, what hope was there for the rest of the country?” In December 2012, he signed up for a five-day awareness course at CBRTI. The programme focused on domesticated Apis cerana indica, bees bred for honey. But Godse found himself drawn to wild honeybees—the ones people feared, misunderstood, and destroyed. By 2014, he had enrolled in a more intensive month-long course. “The bees people consider pests are vital to our ecosystems. And no one was protecting them,” he rues.