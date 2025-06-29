Glow, Glowworm

For quite some time, I was looking for that perfect collagen boost. someone suggested I try The Bath and Care’s Firm Plump & Glow Collagen Jelly Cream. First things first, I loved the look of the product. It’s lightweight and the jelly makes it look hydrating (which it is) and cooling. Infused with Hydrolyzed Collagen, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Peptides to deeply hydrate, firm, and restore skin elasticity, it is best used at night just before your head hits the pillow. My only grouse is that the gel is sticky. But then that is a typical collagen trait, and it means your product has the right ingredient. After using it for a week, I found my skin revitalised, but what made me happier was that there was it markedly reduced puffiness. There was a certain bounciness to the skin. I also use it in the morning right after my shower and before I apply makeup. Pro-tip: Don’t use it as a base for makeup. It is best to use it on clean skin and let it work its magic for at least 15 minutes before you apply a makeup base. The skickiness poses no hindrance.

Firm Plump & Glow Collagen Jelly Cream

Price: Rs 2,499

Available: Online