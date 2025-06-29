Navel Exercises

According to Dr Asha Kalwar, MBBS, MD Paediatrics from the Indian Railway Hospital, Gorakhpur, “Castor oil has anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties, and it can relieve constipation. But I wouldn’t suggest pulling the belly button or applying castor oil to it with the expectation of internal relief. However, if you massage castor oil on the abdomen, it may stimulate the vagus nerve and promote some relaxation.”

One of the most viral claims about navel oiling involves a mysterious structure called the Pechoti gland, allegedly located behind the belly button and responsible for absorbing oils into the bloodstream. There’s just one problem, it doesn’t exist in any recognised anatomical text. According to healthcare experts, there is no such gland. But unlike some of the more alarming internet diets like cotton ball diet or charcoal cleanse, this trend is largely harmless if done with proper care. The risks? Mild skin irritation or allergic reactions depending upon person to person. Castor oil is thick and occlusive, which can clog pores or cause breakouts.

Dr Shreevathsa Upadhyaya, Consultant Physician, Ramaiah Leena Hospital, Devanahalli says, “Castor oil is used in both allopathic and Ayurvedic practices, particularly as a laxative and a moisturising agent. But the claim of it being absorbed through the belly button into the gastrointestinal system, is absolutely false. The relief people feel is likely due to vagus nerve stimulation from abdominal massage, not the oil itself.”