Navel Exercises

In a world where eating baby food for dinner is considered a weight-loss strategy and ice cubes have made it to diet plans, it should come as no surprise that belly buttons are now getting a wellness upgrade. The latest social media trend is navel pulling i.e., the act of putting castor oil into your belly button before bed in the hope of improving digestion, sleep, skin clarity, fertility, and even your mood. The navel is now being treated like a secret chakra capable of absorbing magical benefits from an unassuming kitchen staple.
As with every viral health hack, this one comes dipped in a generous dollop of ancient wisdom and flaunted by glow-up influencers across Instagram and TikTok, without any scientific backing. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Topical application of castor oil is often used for skin conditions, joint pain, and hair growth. But pouring it into your belly button doesn’t automatically mean it’s working on your insides.
According to Dr Asha Kalwar, MBBS, MD Paediatrics from the Indian Railway Hospital, Gorakhpur, “Castor oil has anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties, and it can relieve constipation. But I wouldn’t suggest pulling the belly button or applying castor oil to it with the expectation of internal relief. However, if you massage castor oil on the abdomen, it may stimulate the vagus nerve and promote some relaxation.”
One of the most viral claims about navel oiling involves a mysterious structure called the Pechoti gland, allegedly located behind the belly button and responsible for absorbing oils into the bloodstream. There’s just one problem, it doesn’t exist in any recognised anatomical text. According to healthcare experts, there is no such gland. But unlike some of the more alarming internet diets like cotton ball diet or charcoal cleanse, this trend is largely harmless if done with proper care. The risks? Mild skin irritation or allergic reactions depending upon person to person. Castor oil is thick and occlusive, which can clog pores or cause breakouts.
Dr Shreevathsa Upadhyaya, Consultant Physician, Ramaiah Leena Hospital, Devanahalli says, “Castor oil is used in both allopathic and Ayurvedic practices, particularly as a laxative and a moisturising agent. But the claim of it being absorbed through the belly button into the gastrointestinal system, is absolutely false. The relief people feel is likely due to vagus nerve stimulation from abdominal massage, not the oil itself.”
So is navel oiling the next great health fix? Well, if it helps you relax, improve body awareness, and sleep better, there’s no harm in indulging in a little oil therapy. But if you’re expecting it to clear your skin, regulate your hormones, and flatten your tummy, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment (and possibly oily bedsheets).