On Home Ground

Looking at Haren Thakur’s canvas, one can feel the beauty of the quiet, rust-red earth of Jharkhand. His imagery draws from the surrounding forests in his hometown of Ranchi. “Jharkhand can be found in everything I do. This place and my work are like symbiotic twins,” says the artist. Born in 1953, Thakur’s art is not created in sterile studios—it rises from the dust of his home and the contours of hills that cradle his village. His solo exhibition, A Moment in Modernity, is currently on display at Art Magnum in Delhi, and will travel to the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai in August.

A student of the legendary Somnath Hore at Shantiniketan, Thakur carries forward the spirit of the Bengal School, yet grounds it in the visceral language of tribal life. His drawings—often just lines, but so alive they seem to breathe—capture the dignity of the everyday: a woman balancing water pots, a farmer stooping in rhythm with the land, a tribal dancer mid-spin, her limbs echoing the beat of the earth. Some line drawings will remind you of MF Husain. There is the similar economy of expression—with just a few deft strokes, he evokes complex forms and emotions. Ask Thakur about it, and he laughs it off. “Maybe it is similar, but if so, it is entirely coincidental.”