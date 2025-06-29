The Sword Of David

It was a battle planned and fought in the shadows and unleashed with missiles and spycraft. The real winner of the conflict against the looming nuclear threat from Iran—the godfather of terrorism in the Middle East—is Israel’s ruthless spy agency Mossad. The 86-year-old Ayatollah Khamenei, the patron of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, had vowed to destroy the tiny Jewish state. Now Hamas and Hezbollah have been emasculated by the Israeli Army. The Houthis are reeling under US-Israeli air strikes. As Israeli bombs rained down on Iran, and its terror planners died hunkered down in bunkers they thought were impenetrable, Israel turned out not to be so tiny at all. This time Goliath was on its side; a giant who delivered powerful blow to Khamenei and his Caucus of Terror. Mossad—Hebrew for Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations—created almost 80 years ago in the crucible of the Holocaust and the vengeance of the Hagannah established its credentials with whip-smart tradecraft, ultra-modern tech and focused fury to frustrate the vindictive plans of Israel’s enemies. Operation Rising Lion, which shattered Iranian facilities and eliminated much of its top leadership, was Old Testament in wrath and scope.

Fear began on Thursday June 12. Israel warned residents of Tehran’s District 18 to evacuate the city. Hours later, at about 03.30 local time on June 13, Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched a barrage of missiles wiping out the heads of the Iranian terror Hydra. Dead were Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the feared Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who had threatened to “open the gates of hell” if attacked, Gholamali Rashid, IRGC high-ranking official who coordinated joint Iranian military operations, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, nuclear scientist Fereydoon Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, head of the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, Abdulhamid Minouchehr, head of nuclear engineering and Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, a nuclear engineering professor. They were gathered in an underground facility to plot a strike against Israel. But Israel struck first. So far, 14 nuclear physicists, chemists and engineers have been taken out. Mossad is Iran’s nemesis of dread. The transcript of a leaked call between a mysterious Israeli operative and an Iranian general that transpired on June 13 was published in The Washington Post. In the recording, the general is notified in the Persian language that he has 12 hours to flee with his family before Israel kills him. “I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child,” the operative’s voice has been altered to protect his identity. “Otherwise, you’re on our list right now.” The call began with the agent informing the general that he comes from a country that “sent Salami, Bagheri and Shamkhani to hell,” referring to three senior Iranian leaders killed by Israel in its bombing campaign. “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you,” notifies the voice in the audio. The general is told to send the video via Telegram. He asks where to send the video, though whether he made one or sent it isn’t clear. It is reported that more such calls were made to two- and three-tier generals to sow discord and fear.