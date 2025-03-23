Portrait of the artist as a young flower

At 86, Manu Parekh is raring to go. His vibrant abstracts titled Flower Sutra, on show in a New Delhi gallery echoes the feelings of a small child let loose in a kaleidoscopic world of light and joy. Blue, red, green and purple colour the canvas with bold hues, segueing into one another, yet retaining the distinctive individual allure which is a hallmark of the Delhi-based artist’s style. Parekh is showing in Delhi after five years. The 25 pieces at the exhibition were created in his South Delhi studio when the pandemic was raging. While the world was being swallowed by death and darkness, the artist had attempted to discover what binds the universe amidst chaos—faith. He succeeded.

Faith has been Parekh’s long-loved companion. It is the spirit behind his iconic Banaras series, which was born after he visited the city for the first time in 1980. “I had just moved to Delhi after living for a decade in Kolkata. I was a little lost and was looking to reconnect with my art in a new way. Varanasi gave me freedom,” he smiles. What Varanasi gave him, he gave back in return, after all “one should always give back what one has borrowed”, he says, paraphrasing his favourite artist Rabindranath Tagore.

Why Flower Sutra? “Where there is faith, there will always be the presence of flowers. You will find flowers everywhere—be it in life or death. Today the flowers may adorn a deity, tomorrow you might find them lying around, trodden upon on the ghats. I have visited the Vatican, Ajmer, Nizamuddin Auliya’s dargah, Kalighat and, of course, Varanasi. Faith and flowers are common to all these places. Even at home, I see flowers—fresh and offered to the deity every morning wilt the next day, and then discarded,” says the artist. Partnering with wife and artist Madhvi Parekh, he launched a unique collaboration with fashion house Dior.