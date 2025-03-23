The Kabir melodist

There is no small talk as Padma Shri awardee Kaluram Bamniya, a well-known Kabir singer, takes the stage at the morning workshop of the Sacred River Festival in Ahilya Fort, Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. He starts with Kabir’s Tera Mera Manwa Kaise Ek Hoi Re as he plays the tamboura and is accompanied by a manjira and a dholak player. That’s all he needs to wow his audience. There are many foreigners among the listeners. They cannot understand the words but relate to the clarity of Bamniya’s simplicity and sincerity which is apparent as he sings Hum Pardesi Panchi, Sadhu and Chadariya Jeeni.

Bamniya has always sung from his heart; impromptu and unrehearsed. “Only when I hold the tamboura do I know what I am going to sing,” he says. His grandfather and father did that too—invoke Kabir and propagate the secular saint poet’s teachings at gatherings big and small, in their village Kanheriya, in Madhya Pradesh. But only at lower caste festivals. “We were not allowed in the bhajan gatherings of the upper castes. They didn’t want us around them,” says the soft spoken singer who was awarded the Padma Shri last year.

“I thought it was a hoax because I had never applied for any award or requested anyone to consider me,” he recalls. When his name was announced on television, his phone kept ringing through the night. He and his wife, Tulsi, travelled to Delhi to receive the award. It was the first time Tulsi sat in an aeroplane. “She was so nervous, she wouldn’t let go of my hand,” he laughs. “I guess she finally realised that her husband is worth something.”