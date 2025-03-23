The travelling box of stories

“Earlier, Kaavadiya Bhats would narrate tales from the Mahabharata and Ramayana and recite caste genealogies. These were folk traditions. Entire families would gather to listen to their recitals, captivated by the evolving flow of stories. Sometimes, the Bhats would even recount a family’s ancestral history using Kaavads,” he explains.

The tradition is approximately four centuries old. Like several oral traditions in India, its origin is attributed to mythology or a mysterious power. However, with the rise of modern storytelling methods, podcasts and online entertainment, this once-thriving art form is slowly fading like others like it. Jangid is among the few remaining artisans who continue to make the traditional Kaavads.

“Once most villagers were not literate. Kaavad Banchana was one of the few ways to spread religious stories,” says Jangid. “The Bhats would come to me with different tales, each meant to be expressed using a different Kavaad. But now, hardly any storytellers are left. Most people buy Kavaads as decorative pieces rather than storytelling devices,” laments Jangid, who sells his work mainly through exhibitions.

Made from mango or sheesham wood, each Kaavad consists of 8-12 doors depending on the story. Making one is a time taking process which starts with cutting a wooden log into door shaped panels. Jangid says it takes about three-four days to make a piece. “Once, I hinge all the doors, I spread white paste over it. Then I paint each door with illustrations of the characters and setting,” he explains.