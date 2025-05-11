Apocalypse Now

THE INDUS’ FRAGILE VEIN: Water, War and Desolation

The first major Indian response was cutting off the supply of Indus waters controlled by upstream dams, to Pakistan. One of the world’s most water-stressed nations, teeters on a precipice. With per capita water availability below 1,000 cubic metres, climate change amplifies its fragility. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty means crops across the border would wither, famine loom, and the 2022 floods’ $30-billion toll would pale against the devastation. The Indus, a lifeline and a curse, embodies the paradox that a war, won or lost, brings ruin not redemption. Its waters, contested by dams and treaties, mirror the region’s fate—sustenance or starvation, peace or perdition. Pakistan’s youth, vibrant yet volatile, face a choice: the state’s patriotic drumbeat or the radical’s siren call. The army, once a monolith, risks becoming a relic, its power eroded by defeat and dissent. In this crucible, Pakistan must confront its identity—not as India’s eternal foe, but as a nation seeking meaning beyond the LoC’s shadow. Emmanuel Applying Levinas’ ethics of the ‘Other’—prioritising the self and a knowledge that reduces the Other to a means to an end (read India and Kashmir) demands Pakistan face the human cost of its actions, acknowledging the faces of Pahalgam, not just the abstract cause of Kashmir.

THE ESCAPIST’S ECONOMY: Slide to Anarchy

Pakistan’s economy is a rickety jalopy, its $350-billion GDP rattling on IMF fumes, inflation screaming at 10-12 per cent, debt gobbling half the budget as per World Bank figures, 2024. The Pak economy, burdened by $130 billion in debt and just $8 billion in reserves, cannot bear a war’s weight. The defence budget, $7.8 billion or 17 per cent of spending, would buckle as resources shift to refugee resettlement and reconstruction. The army’s Fauji Foundation, a shadowy empire spanning real estate to agriculture, could face demands to curb its excesses if civilians pin economic ruin on military hubris. Yet, entrenched elites would resist, deepening internal fissures. International donors like the IMF, enforcing fiscal discipline, might tie bailouts to slashed military spending, forcing downsizing or delayed modernisation. Pakistan’s youth, 60 per cent under 30 and 20 per cent jobless, will be a lost generation, while minorities like Hindus, Ahmadis and Christians brace for violent backlash. The analogy of Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan—the state’s promise of security—would crumble as war’s chaos exposes its fragility, leaving Pakistan to grapple with radical sparks and displaced dreams. A naval blockade initiated by India will be a chokehold on Karachi’s trade arteries, spiking fuel and food prices to 20-30 per cent. INS Arighaat, India’s second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine has the capability to launch the K-4 SLBM which can pulverise targets 3,500 km away; Karachi’s ports which handle 90 per cent of trade, would suffocate, spiking fuel and food prices by 20-30 per cent. Inflation, already at 10-12 per cent, could surge to 50 per cent, igniting riots in cities.

CHINA’S COLD CALCULUS: A Pawn’s Price

China, Pakistan’s “iron brother,” casts a long but wary shadow. Beijing’s $30 billion in loans and arms prop up Islamabad, but the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) falters. “CPEC is on life support,” a former Pakistani ambassador lamented. “The Chinese are frustrated with bureaucratic delays, insurgent attacks in Balochistan, and the lack of political coherence. Their investment is slowing.” War would strain this bond. China won’t clash with India but could funnel drones, munitions, and satellite imagery via the Karakoram Highway. It might amass troops near Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, forcing India to split its forces. Yet, a defeated Pakistan risks vassalhood, ceding control over Gwadar port or CPEC projects. Beijing’s pragmatic diplomacy— shielding CPEC’s Karot dam while ignoring PoK’s starving civilians—reveals an ally driven by self-interest, not loyalty. The global stage is likely to tilt against Pakistan. India’s $600-billion economy and Quad membership secure its narrative. The US, aligned with New Delhi, would impose sanctions, cutting Pakistan’s F-16 spare parts. Gulf states, once financial lifelines, now court India’s markets. In 2020, Saudi Arabia and the UAE snubbed Pakistan’s Kashmir pleas at the OIC. On May 6, Pakistan’s bid at the Security Council to escalate tensions collapsed, with members urging bilateral talks and accountability for Pahalgam. Russia, India’s friend historically, would likely favour Delhi. A war tied to militancy could blacklist Pakistan with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), severing global finance. The UN, swayed by India-friendly powers, might impose sanctions or peacekeeping, leaving Pakistan a bruised Beijing pawn, its autonomy traded for survival in a Faustian bargain. Michel Foucault’s power-knowledge link illuminates this dynamic: India’s global alliances weaponise information, painting Pakistan as terror’s den, while China’s support binds Pakistan in a web of dependency.