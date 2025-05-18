Ego-scrolling is the New Insecurity Trap

It starts innocently enough: a late-night swipe, a fleeting match, a witty comment. A quick, addictive jolt of validation. But in the world of dating apps, not everyone is looking for love. Some are chasing something far more hollow: ego-scrolling.

Unlike ghosting, which occurs after a connection falters, ego-scrolling is baked into the first interaction. Swipe. Match. Bask in the attention. Disappear. The goal isn’t connection—it’s confirmation: I am desirable.

“We’re living in a time where attention is abundant but connection feels rare,” says relationship expert Varinderr Manchanda. Dating apps are engineered to keep users swiping. “Anonymity and instant gratification only fuel the ego-scrolling loop,” Manchanda adds.