The Digital Tapestry of India

What can Kaagaz ke Phool, Guru Dutt’s haunting 1959 film about fame and artistic disillusionment, teach us today? Could a study of the sensual divinities of Raja Ravi Varma, alongside the bold lines of Kalighat’s temple art, help decode the shaping of India’s modern visual aesthetic? What truths about humour and survival lie buried in Charlie Chaplin’s difficult childhood?

These aren’t just speculative musings—they’re examples of the thought-provoking journeys made possible by the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS), a vast digital archive curated to reimagine how we access, understand, and engage with Indian culture. Founded by writer and cultural entrepreneur Neville Tuli, TRIS aims to make knowledge open, inclusive and visually immersive. As the TRIS mission puts it plainly: “Let not capital, nor institutional systems, continue to restrict the sharing of humanity’s cultural and intellectual legacies. Let not the pursuit of knowledge remain a privilege for the few. Knowledge must belong to all. Education must be free. Inquiry must be boundless.”

At its core, TRIS is an interactive archive of India’s aesthetic, intellectual and historical treasures. What sets it apart is its “jugalbandi” of text, image and sound—India’s traditional trio of storytelling. For students, researchers, educators or simply the curious, this platform offers the tools to rediscover India’s civilisational wealth with fresh eyes. “We’ve brought together rare archival materials, scholarly commentary and visual narratives to allow users to navigate and reinterpret the Indian experience,” says Tuli.