Interview | ‘I am honest to a fault’: Ishaan Khatter

From his debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds in 2017 to starring in Homebound, India’s official entry to the Oscars, Ishaan Khatter has carved a niche for himself with fearless choices and nuanced performances. In this conversation, he opens up about the making of Homebound, his evolving craft, and the personal growth that continues to shape both his career and life.

Ishaan, it has been an incredible and rewarding journey with Homebound. What have these past few months been like for you?

I’ve been incredibly proud of this film from day one, and everything that has happened since has just made me more proud of it. Even before all the accolades that have come our way, I always thought this was a special story, beautifully and deftly crafted by Neeraj Ghaywan. A film like this is so rare to see today; there was an idea of Indian cinema that used to be our voice, but now it’s rare. I’m struck by people’s response. The movie has also brought in a feeling of hope and introspection on privilege—the fact that it’s easy to look away from your social consciousness, understanding, and worldview.

It’s a film that’s shedding light and perspective on a lot of things for people. I’m really proud of the fact that it’s not an angry film, it’s not an argument, but rather a conversation. I just think it’s a story that’s much bigger than all of us.

You immersed yourself in your character, Shoaib. What was the entire process like for you?

It was a gift for me as an actor, because I look for these challenges, opportunities to immerse myself, because I feel that’s who I am. Ghaywan gives you the wings to fly, but can also scare you, since he gives you the most challenging role of your life, but it’s also beautifully observed. There was so much said in the unsaid. He doesn’t leave it to imagination but makes you borrow from reality. He is process-oriented, and I love that. These are the kinds of characters we don’t see anymore in cinema, and are grossly underrepresented. It just felt like thousands of Shoaibs and Chandans would get a voice through this. Being part of this film and the character was a very humbling feeling, and I hope to be part of a lot more films and stories that expand my own humanity in that way, just as this did.

Since your debut, you have made atypical choices. Recently, you were crowned the latest sex symbol of Bollywood, post Royals. Has something changed in how you choose your roles?

I think I’m just more sure of who I am. I’m not as hard on myself. I’ve seen myself through my 20s; it’s also coming into your own as a young man. I’m proud that I may be a loyal person, and I’m able to balance these parts of myself. I am very ambitious as an artist. I thrive in challenges. But I can look at things with perspective and not be resentful. The choices I have made are mine alone, and I don’t have anyone to blame or credit. Nobody is self-made; everybody has somebody in their life who shows them a door, and I am lucky to have some beautiful people in my life who support me. The real Ishaan, if you were to ask, there are parts of me in everything. I try to borrow from myself and be truthful in the work that I do; there is definitely more of the real me in my characters than on my social media. The real me is the guy with my family and friends.

You’ve also been turning heads at international red carpets and are a global ambassador for a high-end international label. You recently met football legend David Beckham. What was that like?

Fan boy moment, for sure. I think he’s been such an inspiration, and sport is such a metaphor for life. Beckham is somebody who’s shaped culture. To be an ambassador for the same brand that he endorses was amazing. He was so generous and kind, and that was definitely the highlight.

If you were to meet your 20-year-old self today, what would you say to him?

I would just tell him to be less hard on himself. I think I’m proud of who I am today because of the journey I went through. I think Homebound is one of the journeys that has opened my heart in such a big way. And it feels like everything that I’ve been lucky to be a part of has pushed me to become more of who I am on a fundamental level. This is my most special film because it speaks to me on a very human level. I would be even more thoughtful and kind, and one can always keep working on that.

So the red carpets at Milan or Cannes, your pick?

I am a cinephile and a cinema person. So, Cannes is more representative of that for me. I loved Milan Fashion Week, and I’m happy to do fashion, but I got to do fashion at Cannes as well, and it was for my film, which was most special for me.

What’s the most un-actor thing about you?

I am honest to a fault. I don’t lie well, or I try not to.