Live in the present to live

Children, the mind rarely stays in the present moment. It is usually thinking about bygone events or those yet to come. All that we have is the present moment. It is like money in our hands, which we can either spend wisely or foolishly.
The pains, sorrows, and guilt of the past often trouble us. Brooding over the bygone is akin to hugging a decomposed corpse. Conversely, if we keep thinking about the future, we will not be able to enjoy the peace and contentment of the present moment.
One who settles down to sleep near a cobra’s burrow will not be able to close his eyes peacefully for even a moment because of fear. Likewise, fears and anxieties about the future deprive the mind of peace. They cripple whatever talent one has.
Some children dance with great feeling while at home but are seized by fear when performing on stage, and end up moving like dancers on a wobbly stage. They will not be able to express any facial emotion. The fear inside will destroy the emotive beauty of the dance.
Living in the present means acting wisely in each moment without worrying about the past or future. It is the attentiveness with which we act in the present moment that determines how bright our future will be.
Once, there was a boy who used to spend all his time watching television. Whenever his parents would tell him to study, he would say, “Examinations are in the future, aren’t they? The wise say that one should not worry about the future but be happy in the present moment. I hate studying. I am watching TV so that I can remain happy in the present moment.”
His parents took the boy to a Guru, who said, “Son, living in the present moment means making the most effective use of the present moment. If you do so, you will be able to live happily always. But if you waste your time on fleeting pleasures, you will regret it for the rest of your life. If you watch TV all the time, you won’t even be able to earn enough money to buy a TV.
Therefore, you must use each moment carefully. It is the present that shapes and safeguards the future. While studying, concentrate on your studies. While playing, enjoy the game. While praying, pray with all sincerity.”
Even the next breath is not under our control. In the infinite span of time, our life is like a bubble in water. In that confined space, we egotistically talk about “me and mine.” But that bubble can break any moment.
The present is an invaluable gift from God. We must cherish every moment with the awareness of its preciousness. Life doesn't become meaningful by chasing pleasure, but only by spreading happiness to others. It is this understanding that makes a human being truly human.
If you can help even one person—ease their pain, bring them a smile, or give them hope—you have done the greatest service to humanity. Even one act of kindness can change a life and that is enough. Our lives become blessed.
The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian