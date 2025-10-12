Live in the present to live

Children, the mind rarely stays in the present moment. It is usually thinking about bygone events or those yet to come. All that we have is the present moment. It is like money in our hands, which we can either spend wisely or foolishly.

The pains, sorrows, and guilt of the past often trouble us. Brooding over the bygone is akin to hugging a decomposed corpse. Conversely, if we keep thinking about the future, we will not be able to enjoy the peace and contentment of the present moment.

One who settles down to sleep near a cobra’s burrow will not be able to close his eyes peacefully for even a moment because of fear. Likewise, fears and anxieties about the future deprive the mind of peace. They cripple whatever talent one has.

Some children dance with great feeling while at home but are seized by fear when performing on stage, and end up moving like dancers on a wobbly stage. They will not be able to express any facial emotion. The fear inside will destroy the emotive beauty of the dance.

Living in the present means acting wisely in each moment without worrying about the past or future. It is the attentiveness with which we act in the present moment that determines how bright our future will be.

Once, there was a boy who used to spend all his time watching television. Whenever his parents would tell him to study, he would say, “Examinations are in the future, aren’t they? The wise say that one should not worry about the future but be happy in the present moment. I hate studying. I am watching TV so that I can remain happy in the present moment.”