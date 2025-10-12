The shape of clay

Red-amber light washes the stage. A mellow tanpura hums. Women in maroon saris glide slowly onto a raised platform, their presence heavy with anticipation. The first notes of a song fill the air—soft, yearning, elusive. And thus, the story of a lover searching for her absent companion begins.

Written by Sarah Mariam and directed by Amitesh Grover, the play Mehroon is a tale of desire, longing, and imagination.

The plot centres on a woman sent to a widow’s ashram, who spends her days crafting clay figurines of her imaginative lover that come alive at night. “One day, we were standing on our balcony and Amitesh said out of nowhere, ‘I want to make a play on love’,” Sarah laughs. What followed were weeks of workshops with lead actors Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and Ajeet Singh Palawat, weaving their own love stories into the play’s foundation.

The story blurs the line between reality and imagination. Ipshita’s character animates her clay figurine into a man, played by Ajeet. Amitesh reflects, “For me, as an artist, the borders between dream and reality are blurred, and I don’t know how to tell a story that strictly belongs to one realm. The scenes where the figurine manifests as a man feel far more real to me.” The play questions how desire renders imagination real, and whether existence itself might be imagined.