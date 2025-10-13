Focused on greatness

When Arjuna says, ‘O Krishna, the mind is restless, turbulent, strong, and obstinate; more difficult to control than the wind’ (6.34), he speaks for all of us. The unfocused mind is easily seduced, jumping erratically from one thing to another, unable to hold a thought for more than a moment. Never has this impediment been more apparent than today, when mental distraction is the bane of our modern digital world. However, despite the continuous bombardment of intrusive input, there are occasions when the mind withdraws from external stimuli to concentrate on something so intense that time stands still. While absorbed in a complicated surgery, the demand on a surgeon’s attention can be so great that all else is blocked out. Likewise, engrossed in a compelling novel, you may not even hear someone calling your name.

Although, as Buddhism puts it, we have ‘monkey minds’ that jump uncontrollably from one thought to another, and extending the duration of concentration is eminently possible. In the Gita, Krishna acknowledges Arjuna’s concern about mental vacillation but explains that, like an enemy, the unruly mind can be conquered through abhyas—systematic practise and vairagya—dispassion (6.35). Daniel Goleman says the same in Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence, conveying that focus can be strengthened. Describing attention as a muscle, he adds that a person’s success depends on their ability to centre their attention on something, even more than related factors such as IQ, talent, and socio-economic status.

Instances of single-mindedness are observed even in the animal kingdom. For animals, concentration is based on instinct, so they are unable to cultivate mental control to harness its benefits at will. For example, when a cheetah stalks its prey, it steadfastly focuses on its kill before embarking on the chase.

However, unlike animals, humans can deliberately develop the skill of maintaining an uninterrupted train of thought.

Worldly distractions are detrimental to concentration, as a mind chock-full of cravings is impossible to still. Focus is easily disrupted by the anticipation of the party later in the evening.