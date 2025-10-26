Sangam Farms, a resort in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, began stargazing sessions as an experiment, a small addition to its nature-focused offerings. But what started modestly soon evolved into its signature attraction. “From the moment this activity was introduced, it sparked wonder, curiosity, and awe,” shares Akshat Sharma, Resort Operations Manager. The sessions often extend late into the night, as guests trace constellations and planets through telescopes or simply lie back in silence under the cosmic sprawl. Sharma says, “It’s more than just an activity—it’s a soulful connection with the universe.” That sense of connection runs deeper than novelty. Sangam Farms now uses the StarSense Explorer, a digital telescope navigation system that blends cutting-edge precision with storytelling.

A Growing Market

Post-pandemic, astrotourism is becoming one of India’s fastest-growing travel niches. The appeal cuts across audiences. “Couples come for stargazing dates. Families come to learn together. Photographers come for the Milky Way,” Mathe says. “It’s not just for scientists anymore.” The trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by major travel companies. “We’re already in touch with big players like Kesari, Veena World, and Thomas Cook,” he says. “In the next few years, astrotourism could become a mainstream travel segment in India.”

When Stargazing India began in 1991, astronomy in India wasn’t leisure—it was learning. “At that time, astronomy was just a tool of education,” recalls Nishant Gor, founder of the country’s oldest astronomy club. “We wanted people to think scientifically—to understand nature, the universe, and our place in it.” In those early years, there was no internet, no accessible telescopes, and no culture of travelling to dark skies. The club started in Kutch, Gujarat, introducing astronomy to schools and local communities. Tourism wasn’t yet part of the picture.

That changed in 2006, when Gujarat hosted its first Rann Utsav. “We took our telescopes there,” says Gor. “We showed people Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s moons.” Visitors lined up to look through the lens. “That,” he says, “was our first step toward astrotourism.” Over the next decade, astronomy in India evolved from education to infotainment—science mixed with storytelling—and, with smartphones, it became participatory. “Earlier, if you saw something strange in the sky, you wrote to an expert and waited weeks,” he says. “Now you post a photo, and someone identifies it instantly.”

He sees three kinds of people drawn to this movement. The first are professors and students. The second, “the Instagram generation,” come chasing beauty—a Milky Way photo—and ends up staying for the learning. “People in their 30s or 40s remember starry skies from their childhood villages,” he says. “For many young people today, a sky full of stars is just an imagination.” The third group—communicators like Gor—work to make astronomy accessible to all. Stargazing India now collaborates with tourism boards, including Madhya Pradesh Tourism, to train local guides and weave indigenous sky knowledge into modern programmes. “About a decade ago, astronomy activities were limited to enthusiasts,” says Ramashish Ray, founder of Starscapes, one of India’s leading astrotourism ventures. “Now, families, children, and young adults come seeking something offbeat—an experience that feels different from the usual vacation.” Starscapes’ Nakshatra Sabha—a collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Board—drew 500 participants from India and abroad. The campaign’s success has spurred the government to train 500 astro-guides, and local homestays have seen revenues rise by 15-20 per cent. But dark sites are also vanishing fast. “In Bengaluru, the sky rates at Bortle 8 or 9—you see only the moon. In Coorg, a Bortle 3 or 4 night reveals thousands of stars,” he says. Efforts like Dark Sky Reserves aim to protect these vanishing nightscapes. “It’s not anti-development—it’s about balance,” says Ray.