Gully boys

In the heart of Delhi’s congested Laxmi Nagar, where tangled power lines cut across narrow lanes and the city hums with restless energy, a new rhythm pulses from Safedavan Park. Sixty young rappers form a tight-knit circle around 23-year-old Sameer Khan, who cradles a boombox pumping slow, gritty instrumentals. As the tempo climbs, a rapper strides into the centre, firing sharp disses in rapid bursts. Another steps up, locking eyes and trading bars with precision. The styles switch effortlessly—freestyle, hardcore, old school, melodic—but each verse bleeds the raw, unfiltered spirit of the ‘hood’: Jamnapaar, the trans-Yamuna area of east and north-east Delhi.
In 2019, Raga (Ravi Mishra) shot to fame with the release of Jamnapaar, a song exploring the lives of young boys in the gullies of east Delhi. Much like underground rappers like Divine from Mumbai, who rose to fame by writing about life in chawls, Raga’s lyrics aimed to represent trans-Yamuna localities of eastern Delhi, often excluded from the Capital’s glossy narrative in popular culture. Ankit Singh, aka Ikka, learnt his craft in Jamnapaar, continuing the legacy in his songs even today. The fame and love these rappers have received prompted underground rappers here to sing their stories of the gullies.
“This is the Jamnapaar cypher,” explains Sameer, as his voice battles the boom of bass and rhyme. A cypher is a gathering of rappers who sing collaboratively. “It’s a space where rappers from all over east and north-east Delhi gather to spit, connect, and grow.” Launched in 2023 by Sameer along with Asif Khan and Ritik Kazania, the cypher has already carved out a niche on Instagram, pulling in over 39k followers. “Every corner of Delhi has its identity—whether it’s food, fabric, or monuments,” adds Asif. “Jamnapaar? We gave it hip hop.”
As rappers from Jamnapaar gained fame, they dominated Delhi’s rap scene. “We saw Raga and Ikka performing in cyphers like ours before anyone knew them. When people loved their stories, we realised that we don’t have to look elsewhere for inspiration; the places we come from are our stories. Every household here has a rapper, and the talent is immense,” adds Sameer, a part-time salesman. Like others, he sings about growing up in Laxmi Nagar in a middle-class household.
Challenging the stereotypes associated with working and middle-class neighbourhoods of eastern Delhi fuels their passion. “People see these localities a certain way, and for reasons such as drug addiction, snatching, and theft. Hip hop, in its true form, emphasises awareness, and this is what we want to do,” Asif says. Seemapuri Ki Kitab, by Qurbaan and Deepak Mady, was written out of anger at the portrayal of Seemapuri in the media. A news report focusing on the usage of hard drugs among local kids led them to write about other aspects of their lives. The song hit 62k views on YouTube. Similarly, Amaan Alvi, from Khureji Khas, raps about addiction and urges youngsters to stay away from hard drugs. “I want to pass on the message that you can be artistes without being addicts,” says Amaan, son of an auto driver.
Underground rappers either upload their tracks on social media or earn a modest income through gigs. Ritik, 24, runs a home studio to help others produce music, earning Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 a month. “I am a sound mix engineer. We never had music classes. So we learnt everything ourselves. It took me 4-5 years to learn sound production,” he says. “We work like a collective, where everyone contributes something to the production of a song.”
The spirit of being a ‘Jamnapaari’ runs through all of them. So much so that Sunny Sindana has his pincode 32—Babarpur, Shahdara—tattooed on his neck. Son of a spiritual singer, Sunny started singing bhajans and jagran at a young age. Now, he plans to build a label 32 Se Music (music from pincode 32). “I have attended cyphers across India, and what is happening in Jamnapaar is truly commendable because it has a vision,” he says.
Alqama, the only female rapper here, took a half-day leave from her data entry job to attend the cypher. “I like to be in the limelight,” she says firmly. The 19-year-old comes from a working-class Muslim family. “My mind is made to rhyme. My family was never supportive of this, but when they saw me getting recognised, they gave in,” she says, adjusting her niqab as she gets ready to go back home.
The cypher has expanded beyond geographical lines, inviting like-minded rappers from across Delhi, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
As the trans-Yamuna area becomes a social and artistic theme with shows like Paatal Lok and Jamnapaar exploring the lives there, Jamnapaari rap is quietly transforming into a genre in itself—celebrating the vibes and realness of the region.