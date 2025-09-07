Made in Japan

Let’s take youth culture. Japan’s Gen Z coins terms that travel globally through TikTok, gaming, and fandom networks. Expressions like pien (sadness expressed in a cute, self-aware way), yabai (simultaneously “dangerous,” “amazing,” “unbelievable”), or kusa (literally “grass,” online version LOL) are seeping into non-Japanese digital conversations. Concepts like kawaii (cuteness) have permeated everything from emoji design to toy branding. In design and architecture, Japan has a vocabulary of minimalism. The principle of ma (space) and the idea that simplicity is a form of beauty resonate strongly in an age of consumer fatigue. Brands like Muji have turned this philosophy into a global retail success, selling not only household goods but also an ethos of uncluttered living. Perhaps the most visible example is food. Sushi, ramen, and bento boxes aren’t new but they go beyond the cuisine itself.

Like the quiet sweep of Hinduism globally, where almost every second home boasts an idol of a God, one of Japan’s most fascinating exports is oshikatsu—the practice of organising life around one’s “oshi”, a favourite idol, character, or artist. It is not passive fandom but active devotion—themed cafés, curated wardrobes, travel pilgrimages to filming sites, and communal rituals of cheering. Global fan communities, from K-drama enthusiasts to football ultras, are adopting oshikatsu logic which means loyalty not as a hobby but as an existential anchor. In Manila, BTS fans organise “coffee truck” pop-ups inspired by Japan’s oshikatsu playbook. In Brazil, gamers redecorate entire bedrooms around Final Fantasy characters, mirroring Japanese “oshi rooms” where shelves, posters, and lighting create a shrine-like immersion.

Then there is global wellness craze about glute and gluten. Unlike the obsession of countries including India with fitness regimes or supplements, Japan frames wellness as a subtle choreography of everyday acts. Hara hachi bu (eating until 80 per cent full) and performing radio taiso stretches before work are deeply integrated habits. What is being absorbed is not the act itself, but the ethos of health as micro-maintenance, not as spectacle.