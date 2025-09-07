Made in Japan

Cultural power no longer spreads only through armies, products, or films. Increasingly, it slips into the bloodstream of daily life as words, gestures, and micro-rituals that change how we express ourselves. Few societies generate these and dominate living and lifestyles globally as consistently as Japan. In 2025, Japanese lifestyle trends are not about sushi or kimonos, but about new languages of feeling such as phrases, digital behaviours, and collective practices that are being adopted far beyond Tokyo. Practices like shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) and ikigai (a reason for being) have found audiences in a world searching for balance amid digital overstimulation.
Take Aditi Shome, a design consultant in Bengaluru who left her corporate job to pursue a life aligned with her ikigai. A self-taught ceramic artist, Shome now runs a home studio creating handmade pottery inspired by wabi-sabi aesthetics. Her cups, plates, and teapots often feature asymmetry, earthy glazes, and visible imperfections. “It’s not meant to be flawless—it’s meant to be felt,” she says. Japan’s emphasis on harmony with nature, mindfulness in daily routines, and respect for craftsmanship resonates with global movements toward slow living and sustainability. Finally, Japan’s approach to technology—functional, human-centered, and often whimsical has become a global template. The culture of convenience stores, vending machines, and efficient public transport has inspired innovations elsewhere. Even robotics, long part of Japan’s domestic imagination, is now central to global discussions on the future of work and caregiving.
Let’s take youth culture. Japan’s Gen Z coins terms that travel globally through TikTok, gaming, and fandom networks. Expressions like pien (sadness expressed in a cute, self-aware way), yabai (simultaneously “dangerous,” “amazing,” “unbelievable”), or kusa (literally “grass,” online version LOL) are seeping into non-Japanese digital conversations. Concepts like kawaii (cuteness) have permeated everything from emoji design to toy branding. In design and architecture, Japan has a vocabulary of minimalism. The principle of ma (space) and the idea that simplicity is a form of beauty resonate strongly in an age of consumer fatigue. Brands like Muji have turned this philosophy into a global retail success, selling not only household goods but also an ethos of uncluttered living. Perhaps the most visible example is food. Sushi, ramen, and bento boxes aren’t new but they go beyond the cuisine itself.
Like the quiet sweep of Hinduism globally, where almost every second home boasts an idol of a God, one of Japan’s most fascinating exports is oshikatsu—the practice of organising life around one’s “oshi”, a favourite idol, character, or artist. It is not passive fandom but active devotion—themed cafés, curated wardrobes, travel pilgrimages to filming sites, and communal rituals of cheering. Global fan communities, from K-drama enthusiasts to football ultras, are adopting oshikatsu logic which means loyalty not as a hobby but as an existential anchor. In Manila, BTS fans organise “coffee truck” pop-ups inspired by Japan’s oshikatsu playbook. In Brazil, gamers redecorate entire bedrooms around Final Fantasy characters, mirroring Japanese “oshi rooms” where shelves, posters, and lighting create a shrine-like immersion.
Then there is global wellness craze about glute and gluten. Unlike the obsession of countries including India with fitness regimes or supplements, Japan frames wellness as a subtle choreography of everyday acts. Hara hachi bu (eating until 80 per cent full) and performing radio taiso stretches before work are deeply integrated habits. What is being absorbed is not the act itself, but the ethos of health as micro-maintenance, not as spectacle.
The shift from exporting objects (sushi, walkmans, kimonos) to exporting practices is soft power without spectacle. It is an influence that does not impose but seduces through subtle usability. Japan is not dominating the world with anime or minimalism alone, but with an invisible grammar of living: new words, small rituals, quiet aesthetics, and fandom as philosophy. In this lies its true cultural power. If America once globalised the selfie and Silicon Valley exported the “like button,” Japan is now exporting subtler tools: languages of nuance, devotion as lifestyle, and silence as power. This is not domination through spectacle, but through infiltration. They reflect deeper global shifts. It’s mindfulness over materialism; sustainability and longevity over disposability; emotional connection over flashy consumption; technology as support, not distraction. What started with Zen decades ago has evolved into a global language. And it keeps evolving.
A striking ambassador of the Nipponese sensibility is Ritesh Bhatia, a Mumbai-based cyber security consultant turned minimalist advocate. Bhatia credits Marie Kondo’s book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up for transforming not just his home but his thinking. “I realised I was mentally cluttered because my physical space was chaotic,” he explains. Today, he conducts workshops for urban professionals on mindful digital consumption and minimalism, blending KonMari with Indian philosophies like aparigraha.
These are not isolated anecdotes—they reflect a growing curiosity in India for Japanese wisdom as a remedy for modern imbalance.
Bento, Brains, and Broth
In Japan, eating well is not just a necessity—it’s an art form, a rhythm, and a philosophy. As Hiroshi Yatsuya and Shoichiro Tsugane noted in a 2021 European Journal of Clinical Nutrition editorial, this deep-rooted relationship between food and wellness may be one reason Japan boasts the world’s highest life expectancy—and why its traditional cuisine, Washoku, is recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. Globally, matcha has become the poster child for Japanese wellness. But beneath the frothy green surface lies a richer, deeper food culture that’s being rediscovered by the world.
Take ekiben, for instance—a portmanteau of eki (station) and ben (short for bento). Far from mere travel snacks, these boxed feasts are regional culinary postcards, sold at train stations across Japan. “Train travel in Japan isn’t just transit—it’s a gastronomic adventure,” says Brehadeesh Kumar, Japanese cuisine goodwill ambassador for India. Recently, sora-ben—“sky bento”—has taken flight at airports, much like ekiben did on trains. What began in the early 20th century as rice balls passed through train windows has evolved into artful meals served in wooden boxes (magewappa) or even high-tech self-heating containers. It’s a kind of throwback to our very Indian chaiwallah at railways stations selling tea in kulhads. Meanwhile, on the streets and in bustling markets, another culinary trend is rising: Tabearuki, or “food strolling.” It’s a moving feast—sampling skewers, dumplings, pastries one bite at a time. It’s not about excess but exploration, variety over volume.
Central to all this is Japan’s belief in me de taberu—“eating with the eyes.” Michiko, a home cook and cultural ambassador, explains: “In Japan, food must be visually harmonious. The colours of vegetables, the cut of the meat, the arrangement on the plate—they all matter.” A meal engages all five senses. Seasonality reigns supreme. Japan divides its year into 72 micro-seasons, each a cue for specific ingredients. Menus shift with harvests, not just trends. Michiko emphasises finishing dinner before 8 pm and embracing hara hachi bu—the Okinawan philosophy of eating until 80 per cent full. It’s especially relevant to India, where generosity often translates into overindulgence.
The Art of Letting Go
When Mariko Hiyama thinks of wellness, she doesn’t imagine cold-pressed green juices. For her, it all begins with her grandmother’s hands. “As a child, whenever I had body pains, my grandmother would place her hands on me,” she recalls. “She didn’t call it anything—just healing through touch. Today, of course, people know it as Reiki.” Hiyama, a Japanese-born wellness expert who has lived in more than 10 countries and now resides in Hong Kong, embodies the quiet power of Japanese traditions reshaping global ideas about wellbeing. “I carry Japanese ways of thinking, but living abroad has allowed me to integrate them into a broader framework,” she says. If there’s one thread running through Hiyama’s philosophy, it’s danshari. “On the surface, it’s about discarding clutter,” Hiyama explains. “But deeper than that, it’s spiritual. Letting go of attachments—objects, emotions, habits—creates room for growth.” Her nomadic life has been a living laboratory for this idea. “I had to leave things behind. But in shedding what I thought I needed, I discovered energy and clarity.”
She’s not alone in this cultural fusion. Momoyo Nishikami once wore business suits as a saleswoman in Japan, but a personal crisis turned her life around. “After struggling with depression, I discovered yoga,” she says. She opened a yoga studio in Japan, then eventually shut it down to travel to India. “I fell in love—with the country and the people.” For her, Zen wasn’t just a philosophy but a lifeline through depression. “One of the most powerful lessons for me was: don’t just think about others. First be kind to yourself, face yourself, and then offer your kindness to the world.”
Even outside Japan, these ideas are gaining traction. Ankit Jain, a businessman from Delhi, credits them with shifting his mindset. “In India, we cling to chaos,” he laughs. “Japan taught me the art of letting go—of drama, stress, and even emotions that steal your peace.”
From Karoshi to Kalm
For generations, the Japanese work culture has been a tightrope walk. As Dinyar Patel, associate professor at SPJIMR, puts it, “The Japanese workplace has long wrestled with the tension between duty and fulfillment.” Fast forward to today, and Japan’s version of work-life balance has entered a new act, almost following the template that the pandemic set worldwide. Think four-day workweeks, hybrid office models, and a growing obsession with ikigai—a sense of purpose that fuels meaningful living. Still, old habits die hard. “Japanese people are said to be workaholics, and it’s true,” says workplace observer Nishikami. In this hyper-driven culture, even exhaustion is reframed as commitment. Enter inemuri—the act of dozing at your desk or on the subway. Far from being seen as slacking off, it signals to coworkers that you’ve given everything you’ve got, and just need a moment to recover. As Sanjeeta Mohta, Workplace Culture Expert at Learning Spiral, explains, “Time for recovery isn’t seen as separate from work—it’s integral to it. This isn’t just about working less. It’s about working smarter—and more soulfully.” And in true Japanese fashion, even naps are getting a design upgrade. Meet the Giraffenap, a vertical sleeping pod that lets office workers catch Z’s while standing. Developed by Koyoju Plywood Corp., the device is the size of two tatami mats and supports your entire body—no more slumping on the keyboard like a defeated tech samurai.
Solo, Not Sorry
From “graduating” marriage to joyfully dining alone, a cultural shift is reshaping how intimacy, independence, and aging are viewed in the world’s oldest society. Welcome to the age of ohitorisama—a lifestyle that celebrates the proudly single. It encompasses everything from solo travel to solo-living, with growing social acceptance and even glamour. The shift aligns with broader demographic patterns. By 2020, 23.4 per cent of Japanese men and 14.1 per cent of women had never married—a sharp jump from 1990. Terms like bankonka (delayed marriage) and “parasite singles” (adults who live with parents into middle age) reflect Japan’s evolving family structures. Solitude isn’t just tolerated—it’s designed for. But solitude doesn’t mean lovelessness. Enter sotsukon—a term coined by writer Yumiko Sugiyama that translates to “graduation from marriage.” This isn’t divorce; it’s a soft exit. Couples stay legally wed but live largely independent lives. It’s less about breaking up and more about redefining partnership on their own terms.
Similar echoes are surfacing elsewhere. In India, psychotherapist Arouba Kabir notes that many couples already live emotionally separate lives for the sake of children or appearances. Kabir also sees parallels with Japan’s friendship marriages, where commitment and companionship take precedence over passion. “Young people,” Kabir says, “are learning to customise relationships beyond the one-size-fits-all model.”
Even death is getting a solo-friendly glow-up. Meet shukatsu—end-of-life planning, where seniors organise funerals, draft farewell letters, and sort their belongings while still healthy. Nishikami explains, “It’s practical. Even joyful.” It’s a form of emotional bookkeeping—a way for older Japanese to review memories and relationships, and redefine their identities in later life.
Stretch, Breathe, Repeat
In Japan, fitness is getting a minimalist makeover. Say goodbye to the gruelling, hour-long sweat sessions and hello to danshari fitness—a philosophy that’s all about doing less, but doing it well. “Rather than committing to full-hour workouts, more and more Japanese are embracing five-to-ten-minute stretches, yoga, and mindful movement,” explains Nishikami. This shift mirrors the deeper essence of yoga and mindfulness—tranquility, stability, and joy. Whether it’s kawaii dance workouts full of anime-inspired charm, or neighbourhood radio taiso calisthenics that even octogenarians join in on, Japan is proving that joy fuels consistency. “All you need is an elbow’s worth of space and a little passion,” says Dr Mickey Mehta, a holistic health expert. In a world obsessed with high-tech gyms and hypertrophy, Japan champions the micro-routines—walking, stretching, even housework—as tools not just for aesthetics, but for healthspan. Even kawaii fitness—with its cosplay, pop culture, and playful energy—succeeds because it marries fun with function.
For Asad Hussain, founder of Odds Fitness, it’s not a paradox but a preview of the future: a fitness culture that prioritises accessibility and longevity over one-size-fits-all intensity. “Wellness is no longer about pushing harder,” Hussain says, “but about choosing sustainability over burnout.” The ripple effects are visible even in mental health. Alishiba Arsud, psychologist at Mpower, says, “It’s a culture that normalises restraint—not as lack, but as clarity.”
Cuteness Conquers Culture
Kawaii—literally “cuteness”—burst onto Japan’s cultural scene in the 1970s, beginning with rounded, childlike handwriting and blossoming into a worldwide phenomenon, thanks largely to Sanrio’s iconic Hello Kitty. From the 1990s Pokémon craze to the emoji explosion and Harajuku fashion of the 2000s, kawaii has steadily expanded beyond toys and pop idols, permeating fitness, wellness, and lifestyle. Haruka, a native Japanese and lifelong kawaii enthusiast, sums it up perfectly: “Kawaii isn’t just a look; it’s a way of life in Japan. I couldn’t imagine life without kawaii. It’s deeply woven into Japan’s daily fabric.” Kawaii’s charm is no longer confined to culture and fashion—it’s found its way into food. From bear-shaped mousse and Totoro cream puffs to pastel mochi desserts bursting with matcha, yuzu, and black sesame, kawaii treats combine playful design with delicate, refined flavours. Chef Brainard Colaco, founder of Momoka—a pastry shop that launched in Bangkok in 2022 and expanded to Goa in 2023—shares how kawaii transformed his culinary outlook. “Japan’s influence is no longer niche; it’s central to how younger generations experience cuisine.” Beyond kawaii’s playful allure, Japan’s minimalist design philosophy is making waves globally through Japandi—the harmonious marriage of Japanese wabi-sabi and Scandinavian hygge. In Mumbai’s Colaba, Sarah Sham of Essajees Atelier brought Japandi to life with Otoki, a Japanese-style izakaya. These casual pubs, common in Japan near train stations, serve small plates like yakitori and sashimi alongside beer, sake, or shochu. “Our design was inspired by Japanese restraint and serene elegance,” Sham says. “Instead of loud statements, we focused on curated simplicity.”
In looking eastward—towards an island nation that has long understood how to thrive without shouting—one finds not just inspiration, but a roadmap.