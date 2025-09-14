Heart to heart
In a world obsessed with step counts, calorie burns, and sleep tracking, Heart Rate Variability, a relatively lesser known health metric, is quietly gaining traction among clinicians, biohackers, and wellbeing enthusiasts. It may lack the instant gratification of a 10,000-step goal, but it offers something far more profound: real-time insight into your nervous system’s resilience and early warning signs of stress-induced illness.
Sakshi Srivastava has been living with anxiety for years. The 28-year-old manages it without medication through disciplined routine, and meditation. But it wasn’t until a recent hospital visit that she heard of Heart Rate Variability, or HRV. A doctor mentioned it while explaining stress-related symptoms, and the idea lingered with her. Curious, Srivastava began tracking her HRV. “It gave me language for what I was feeling,” she says. “Now I can see when my body is in fight-or-flight mode—and how to pull back.”
Measured in milliseconds, HRV refers to the small variations in the time interval between heartbeats. Unlike the simple measure of heart rate, which counts how fast the heart is beating, HRV offers a window into the balance of your autonomic nervous system. It reveals how well your body toggles between the sympathetic (‘fight or flight’) and parasympathetic (‘rest and digestion’) nervous system.
“Think of it as a stress-fitness score for your nervous system,” explains Dr Pravin Kahale, Cardiologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “A high HRV suggests adaptability and recovery; a low HRV may indicate physiological wear and tear—often before any symptoms appear.”
But it’s not just cardiologists who are interested in the heart rate metric. Even psychiatrists are using it as a complementary tool in assessing stress response and emotional resilience. “HRV offers a real-time physiological window into the nervous system’s capacity to adapt,” says Dr Pavitra Shankar, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare Hospital. “Traditional psychiatry methods like questionnaires or interviews capture the subjective experience of stress. HRV, however, quantifies the body’s actual response.”
For instance, persistently low HRV, even in people who appear healthy, can signal chronic stress, inflammation, and heightened risk for conditions such as hypertension, arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac death. From a neurological perspective, it serves as an index of how well the brain is managing emotional and physiological stress. As per Dr Vivek Barun, Consultant Neurology & Epilepsy at Artemis Hospital, “HRV reflects how efficiently the prefrontal cortex and the vagus nerve regulate the body’s response to stress.”
The correlations between HRV and mental health disorders is well documented. “In patients with anxiety, it's typically low due to sympathetic overdrive; the body remains in a state of chronic high alert. In depression, we see similarly reduced HRV, reflecting poor autonomic flexibility and a lack of energy to respond to everyday demands,” adds Dr Barun.
In neurology and psychiatry, HRV is gaining ground—particularly in managing anxiety, migraines, and post-traumatic brain injury recovery. “HRV biofeedback, where patients learn to consciously modulate their nervous system through breathing and mindfulness techniques, has shown strong results,” adds Dr Barun.
As wearable technology becomes more precise, continuous tracking of this elusive metric could be transformative. But Medical experts caution that it's a long way to go.
“Wearables use photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, which are more prone to error than clinical-grade ECGs,” cautions Dr Kahale.
Dr Barun agrees. “People need to be cautious not to over-interpret daily fluctuations. HRV varies naturally throughout the day and can be influenced by hydration, movement, or even the menstrual cycle.”
But the good part is, one can improve their HRV metric with consistent sleep routine, and breathwork. As science deepens its understanding of the mind-body connection, HRV stands out as a promising bridge—offering not just numbers, but nuanced insights into how well we are truly coping in an increasingly stressful world.