Heart to heart

In a world obsessed with step counts, calorie burns, and sleep tracking, Heart Rate Variability, a relatively lesser known health metric, is quietly gaining traction among clinicians, biohackers, and wellbeing enthusiasts. It may lack the instant gratification of a 10,000-step goal, but it offers something far more profound: real-time insight into your nervous system’s resilience and early warning signs of stress-induced illness.

Sakshi Srivastava has been living with anxiety for years. The 28-year-old manages it without medication through disciplined routine, and meditation. But it wasn’t until a recent hospital visit that she heard of Heart Rate Variability, or HRV. A doctor mentioned it while explaining stress-related symptoms, and the idea lingered with her. Curious, Srivastava began tracking her HRV. “It gave me language for what I was feeling,” she says. “Now I can see when my body is in fight-or-flight mode—and how to pull back.”

Measured in milliseconds, HRV refers to the small variations in the time interval between heartbeats. Unlike the simple measure of heart rate, which counts how fast the heart is beating, HRV offers a window into the balance of your autonomic nervous system. It reveals how well your body toggles between the sympathetic (‘fight or flight’) and parasympathetic (‘rest and digestion’) nervous system.

“Think of it as a stress-fitness score for your nervous system,” explains Dr Pravin Kahale, Cardiologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “A high HRV suggests adaptability and recovery; a low HRV may indicate physiological wear and tear—often before any symptoms appear.”