An archive of home

Coming from Madanpur Khadar, a village tucked in South East Delhi, the first thing that Gagandeep Singh Bidhuri learnt was to hide his vilage identity—from friends, strangers, and sometimes even himself. To avoid the village label which was frowned upon by his classmates, he began calling a nearby posh colony home, often stepping off the bus one stop earlier. Now a lawyer, he looks back on that quiet shame with clarity, taking tiny steps to reclaim his identity with pride. Together with Parth Shokeen and Puneet Singh Singhal—both from different villages of Delhi—Bidhuri created Dilli Dehat, an online archive documenting Delhi’s 300-odd villages and its rural soul. “The Dilli Dehat project is a source of validation and an expression of my identity,” Bidhuri says.

Dilli Dehat began as a conversation on social media in January and has become a heartfelt pursuit: to trace, preserve, and reclaim a Delhi that is vanishing in plain sight. Through Instagram, Dilli Dehat collects fragments of memory and material—old photos, oral tales, rituals, and lore. With 46k followers on Instagram, it builds a language, one that speaks of places that have been swallowed whole by the metropolis—Chandrawal near North Campus, Zamrudpur beside Greater Kailash, Basant village in Vasant Kunj. “Landing up at Basant village amidst the sought-after aroma of Vasant Kunj,” Bidhuri says, “is like enjoying a cup of cappuccino and suddenly sipping kaadha in between.”

Yet, these juxtapositions are more than quirky contrasts. They are the remains of a culture steadily being erased and bulldozed for development, cloaked under the tag of ‘urban’. The trio believes that everyone in Delhi is, in some sense, a refugee. “Some because they migrated from present-day Pakistan, and others because everything around them is almost alien to them now,” Bidhuri says, “My father and I grew up in the same lands, yet our childhood is very different.” A quiet sadness resurfaces on his face as he recalls the marigold flowers his father used to pluck—now nowhere to be found in the city.