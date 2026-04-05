All in Good Time

The clock is ticking.
On a Saturday morning, a laptop lid closes mid-email—the message can wait until Monday. Outside, the balcony air is cool and birds hum softly as the CEO steps out to watch the sunrise; the weekend, for once, not claimed by work. Across town at an airport, someone taps “upgrade,” not for champagne or extra legroom but for the promise of silence—a cocooned seat, noise-cancelling headphones and three hours of being unreachable. In a small kitchen, between the whistle of a pressure cooker and the weight of daily chores, a 10 am alarm rings not for a meeting but for an hour reclaimed by a homemaker; a paintbrush lifted after years, a canvas waiting for a love she once set aside. A cab driver logs out at 9 pm even as orders surge and incentives flash on the screen; he pockets the phone and drives home, unwilling to miss dinner with his wife and children, because to him that time is sacrosanct. Elsewhere, a young employee quietly switches her status to “offline” at 6.31 pm, no apology given, the boundary calm but clear. Another sends a two-line email, sets an out-of-office reply and boards a one-way flight, swapping his briefcase for a backpack as he finally takes the trip he had put off for years.
Different ages. Different incomes. Different advantages and responsibilities. Yet, running through these small, almost invisible choices is the same understanding: time is limited. And more and more, people are treating it that way. For decades, the goal of Boomers was measured in terms of staying power. Working the longest hours. Keeping the busiest schedule. Letting leave days go unused. Being important meant being always available. But somewhere between burnout, pandemic lessons and endless phone alerts, the math stopped making sense.
In recent years, time has quietly replaced money as the clearest sign of success. Flexible work, shorter weeks, planned rest breaks and early retirement—all point to the same change in values: control over one’s hours now carries more respect than a bigger paycheck. This shift is changing how careers are built and judged. Professionals are choosing sideway moves, varied careers or fewer hours, not as settling, but as improvements to their quality of life. Companies, in turn, are rethinking what productivity means—building systems that measure results instead of presence, and keeping staff instead of pushing hustle. The ultimate show of success is the ability to stop and take back your time.
Gen Z and younger Millennials speak more openly about mental health, are less willing to praise exhaustion, and are more comfortable holding many identities at once. Working too much, to them, is not a sign of pride. It is not sustainable. Aadishree Dixit, an independent branding consultant, says it simply: “Fair pay, respect for time and feeling safe at work aren’t extras to me. They’re basic conditions.” They are the bare minimum. Early in her career, she accepted hustle culture without question. “I was working in content, which means high output, tight deadlines, little room for mistakes. What I learned is that burnout isn’t a personal failure. It’s often a system problem.” Now, when she has too much on her plate, she says so. “I’d rather show the limits clearly than absorb pressure until quality drops.” She is still practical about financial stability. “But I’ve seen what happens when people drop their boundaries, hoping to be rewarded. The reward rarely satisfies, and recovery takes longer than expected.”
Why does time feel like the new status symbol? Perhaps because what is rare has changed—economic growth has raised incomes, but digital speed has squeezed days. Meetings spill into evenings. Alerts take over weekends. Comparison culture makes it seem like everyone else is doing more. In that climate, choosing not to overwork is quietly bold. This is not anti-ambition. It is pro-freedom. The pattern is clear. Earlier generations chased financial security because money was genuinely scarce. Today’s working professionals are facing a different kind of scarcity: mental bandwidth, emotional energy and uninterrupted hours.
Clinical psychologist Prachi Saxena places the shift at the crossing point of exposure and self-reflection. “After decades of not having examples of healthy limits,” she says, “social media and exposure to Western individual-focused cultures have given people new ways of thinking. Add to that the rise in therapy’s popularity, and people now have tools to name and practise boundaries.” But beneath the language of boundaries lies something deeper: control. “Stress,” she explains, “is less about the number of hours you have and more about how much control you feel over your life.” Research on “time wealth” supports this idea. Studies by Tim Kasser and Kennon Sheldon in the Journal of Business Ethics found that people who feel time-rich report greater freedom, stronger relationships, and more personal growth. Work by Kirk Warren Brown and Richard Ryan in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology links time wealth to better mindfulness. On the other side, Laura Giurge and Ashley Whillans, writing in Nature Human Behaviour, connect time poverty with mental overload and a reduced ability to experience flow, that deeply focused state linked to peak performance.
In other words, having enough time is not just about clearing the schedule. It is about using those hours in ways that matter, aligning them with values, relationships, curiosity and growth. A 2023 study in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry found a 17 per cent rise in burnout-related depression among Indians aged 22-30. Ongoing stress, digital fatigue and overwork are hitting Gen Z earlier and harder. They are pushing back, and their idea of success is changing. That overload, says Mind Performance Coach and Corporate Trainer Tanya Bhatia Trehan, is often mislabelled. “This isn’t just a time problem but an energy problem pretending to be one.” In her coaching practice, even senior leaders struggle to find two uninterrupted hours a week for personal growth. The irony, she notes, is sharp: the same work that earns rest makes stepping away feel impossible. “Time management is really energy management,” she says.
Those who see time as scarce try to chase it and feel always behind. Those who see it as something to experience report greater focus and output. Mindfulness, she argues, isn’t about slowing ambition; it’s about cutting internal noise, focusing fully, then switching off fully. With time as the new currency, measures of productivity are being forced to change. Murali Santhanam, CHRO at AscentHR Technologies, frames the tension clearly. He believes the debate around time isn’t as simple as “people want less work”. It is about choice and what we call success. Santhanam breaks time freedom into three direct questions: Where do you want to spend your time? How do you want to spend it? And who gets to decide? When you place those alongside traditional growth markers — profit, revenue, client growth, output — conflict is inevitable.
That tension is reshaping structures. Organisations are trying out async work (teams work together without needing to be online at the same time), sprint-based models (short, intense bursts of focused output), and flexible work windows that value results over attendance. Short breaks are replacing long holidays; brief career pauses are entering everyday vocabulary; freelancing and varied careers are growing.
The shift is clear: measure results, not hours. “Organisations are driven by growth markers. Individuals are increasingly driven by time freedom. There is a built-in conflict between the two,” Santhanam notes. Gen Alpha and employees, especially Gen Z, are negotiating flexibility almost as actively as they negotiate salary. Baby Boomers, he believes, often saw long hours as proof of commitment; time freedom was something to be adjusted in service of growth. Today’s professionals, by contrast, want flexibility built into the structure itself.
Dr Kamal Chhabra, Founder and CEO of KC GlobEd, has seen the shift across markets. “Earlier, titles and salaries defined success,” he says. “Now flexibility and wellbeing carry equal weight.” Globally, gig models and hybrid setups are firmly in place. India, pushed forward by the pandemic and a growing startup world, is catching up. “We have moved toward outcome-based performance systems,” Chhabra explains. “In today’s digital economy, value creation matters more than physical presence.”
When people control their time, productivity generally improves. Teams that plan their own schedules often work together more thoughtfully. Ashima Deepak Kaul, VP Human Resources, REHAU India, sees the pandemic as a turning point that sped up how people value time, work and presence. When the world shut down, people were forced to pause. Dining tables became workstations. Parents watched their children grow up in real time. “That experience changed expectations,” she says. The daily grind suddenly seemed like a choice. Relationships, health and being present were no longer distant ideals but everyday realities.
Gen Z and Millennials said it openly, realising success could not be measured only in money. Gen Alpha, she notes, grew up watching how work bleeds into life, and they are unwilling to accept that imbalance without question. For leadership teams—many in their mid-to-late 40s—this creates a delicate challenge. They stand between an era that equated long hours with commitment, and one that refuses to return to rigid systems. “It’s increasingly difficult to drive people only by time,” she admits.
At REHAU India, there is no strict hour-tracking. Results, not attendance, are what count. Kaul prefers the image of “sprints over marathons”. “Not everything is urgent,” she observes; the feeling of immediacy is often habit, not reality. She lives this herself. Some mornings begin at the gym, others with a book in hand. Some overwhelming afternoons require stepping away for a quick hour. “If I’m not in the right place mentally, how do I give empathy?” she asks. Being truly present, she has learned, needs protecting—whether that means a 20-minute drive alone before going home, or asking someone to return in 30 minutes so she can truly listen.
For some, resetting doesn’t mean adjusting work hours. It means walking away. Pushkar Sohony, former Deputy Vice-President at HDFC, spent 18 years at HDFC Bank. In August 2023, he found himself staring at four familiar reasons to quit: a new boss, a flat salary, a title he didn’t like, and a role that felt unclear. “In the past, I would have used those reasons to find a better job,” he says, “but this time, I used them to find myself.” At 44, he chose to trade the safety of a monthly salary for the uncertainty of an empty calendar. “Being in charge of my own time felt like a higher status than any job title.” He calls it a recognition of shrinking returns: the cycle of earning more to buy things you barely have time to enjoy eventually wears you out. “Time,” he says, “is the only currency that truly grows.”
But freedom, he found, is not automatically fulfilling. Before quitting, he acted like “a detective” on his own finances—reviewing two years of expenses. Even then, the harder part wasn’t money—it was identity. By January 2024, without his usual meetings or goals, he slipped into what he calls “sad chaos”. Sleep suffered. Weight crept up. “You have to plan for what you will do with your soul, not just how you will pay for your food.” Time wealth, therefore, is not a cure-all. Too much unplanned free time can eat away at purpose and reduce life satisfaction. Free time must come with meaningful activity.
Dhimant Chovatia, founder of Dhriti Communications, echoes the theme differently. His departure was less sudden, more thoughtful. In 2015, while working as vice president in an NGO, personal upheavals—moving cities, dealing with loneliness—forced deep reflection. “The future stopped feeling guaranteed,” he reflects. “So the present became urgent.” Despite working in the social sector, he realised he was still chasing money in ways that brought little joy. In 2017, he left and started his own venture. He pursued photography, taught fundraising and travelled widely through rural India. A decade on, he takes pride in building work around life, not the other way around. Roughly 15-20 per cent of his projects bring in income; the rest he chooses for fulfilment. If something feels draining, he says no. “I may earn less than some peers,” he admits, “but I steer my own ship.” What he has gained is harder to measure: peace, freedom and the ability to watch a weekday film without asking anyone’s permission. For him, that trade feels freeing.
Aarushi Sharma Rai, now an independent PR and partnerships consultant, will agree. She finally quit her decade-long repetitive corporate cycle. “I was in a rat race on auto mode,” she recalls. The learning curve had flattened. The work, once energising, had become routine. Last year, she stepped out to take back her sense of purpose. Independence has let her go after projects she genuinely wants to be part of. She finds time to learn new skills, volunteer and say yes to fulfilling experiences on a weekday without guilt. “I’m more mindful of my time and resources now.” But she is honest about what made that leap possible. It was not blind faith. It was savings, a strong professional network and confidence in her skill set. “Otherwise, it’s difficult to make a decision for yourself. Everyone has bills to pay,” she admits.
From his position as founder of Stylework, and from years of watching professionals inside coworking spaces, Sparsh Khandelwal has seen how carefully people now guard their hours. Some book private pods for deep work, turning glass cabins into quiet spaces. Others protect the first hour of their day and treat it like a client meeting they cannot cancel on themselves. Headphones become a silent signal for “do not disturb”. Many follow small end-of-day rituals—closing tabs, writing the next day’s top three tasks—so work doesn’t follow them home.
Starting his own company changed his relationship with time. In the early years, hustle felt loud and constant. Over a decade, that idea evolved. “The real shift wasn’t slowing down,” he reflects. “It was moving from performing productivity to structured hustle.” Today, his non-negotiables are defined. Time with family. Meaningful experiences. Moments of deliberate rest. “They’re not dramatic,” he says. “They’re simple.” Protecting that, he believes, makes leadership steadier—and work sharper.
And yet, the ability to “take back” time remains deeply unequal. For large parts of the workforce—daily wage workers, delivery riders paid per drop, sanitation workers, domestic helpers—time is not a philosophical choice. It is a calculation tied directly to survival. An hour not worked can mean money not earned. Flexibility, in these cases, often means unpredictability rather than freedom. There are no planned rest breaks, no empty calendars by design, only longer shifts, tighter targets and longer commutes. While offices debate results versus attendance, millions are still paid for presence, physical effort and minutes. The language of freedom can sound distant when rent is due weekly and savings are thin. For them, time is not something to shape for personal growth; it is something to get through.
The cultural shift around limits and balance is real, but it is not universal. The privilege to pause is, in itself, a form of wealth. Time-focused living is not a rejection of work. It is a refusal to be swallowed by it. A rebellion against living without awareness. The laptop still opens on Monday morning. The pressure cooker still whistles. The cab driver logs in the next dawn. The employee inbox refills overnight. The difference now is awareness. In a world that sold attention and celebrated exhaustion, the rarest luxury is no longer money. It is unhurried hours—chosen, protected and used with awareness and intent.
Time has in no way replaced ambition. It has redefined it. And perhaps that is the real shift: not working less, but living more deliberately in the limited hours we have.