All in Good Time

At REHAU India, there is no strict hour-tracking. Results, not attendance, are what count. Kaul prefers the image of “sprints over marathons”. “Not everything is urgent,” she observes; the feeling of immediacy is often habit, not reality. She lives this herself. Some mornings begin at the gym, others with a book in hand. Some overwhelming afternoons require stepping away for a quick hour. “If I’m not in the right place mentally, how do I give empathy?” she asks. Being truly present, she has learned, needs protecting—whether that means a 20-minute drive alone before going home, or asking someone to return in 30 minutes so she can truly listen.

For some, resetting doesn’t mean adjusting work hours. It means walking away. Pushkar Sohony, former Deputy Vice-President at HDFC, spent 18 years at HDFC Bank. In August 2023, he found himself staring at four familiar reasons to quit: a new boss, a flat salary, a title he didn’t like, and a role that felt unclear. “In the past, I would have used those reasons to find a better job,” he says, “but this time, I used them to find myself.” At 44, he chose to trade the safety of a monthly salary for the uncertainty of an empty calendar. “Being in charge of my own time felt like a higher status than any job title.” He calls it a recognition of shrinking returns: the cycle of earning more to buy things you barely have time to enjoy eventually wears you out. “Time,” he says, “is the only currency that truly grows.”

But freedom, he found, is not automatically fulfilling. Before quitting, he acted like “a detective” on his own finances—reviewing two years of expenses. Even then, the harder part wasn’t money—it was identity. By January 2024, without his usual meetings or goals, he slipped into what he calls “sad chaos”. Sleep suffered. Weight crept up. “You have to plan for what you will do with your soul, not just how you will pay for your food.” Time wealth, therefore, is not a cure-all. Too much unplanned free time can eat away at purpose and reduce life satisfaction. Free time must come with meaningful activity.