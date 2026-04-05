Forced smiles and squeaky prams

I have marvelled at Jonathan Swift’s digestive capacities when he mentions edible babies in his evocative essay A Modest Proposal. Even as a carnivore, I imagine I would have better taste. The witch did wait for Hansel and Gretel to be almost adolescents before trying to bake them. I’m sorry, Mr Swift, not even a famine will induce me to put them on the menu. Though I have heard grown people with the most formal of appearances suffer a meltdown at the sight of a baby, and the following words being uttered: ‘I could just eat you up!’ The baby, thinking this a joke, gurgles and coos.

There should be training schools for what to say when confronted by a baby. Someone says in a ‘I witnessed a miracle’ voice that they’ve just had one. When going about your day and worrying over two-minute noodles taking three minutes, one is assailed by this abrupt news from nowhere. Suddenly, you have to say something. Trying to match their hysterical excitement you say ‘boy or girl?’ But some morons will beat you to it by saying, ‘we just had a baby boy.’ You quickly improvise with queries about the weight—which the proud father, disturbingly enough, knows—or you ask, more daringly, if it was a normal delivery or C-section. This is when things can go sideways if they start to share medical details above your pay grade. It was touch and go, they may say importantly. Or race their wife’s labour pains against all other labour pains in history. Apparently, hers alone went on and on.

Do not fold under societal pressure to declare all babies cute as a button. Some are buckles and some are zips. Unless your own, it is perfectly okay to be judgy about babies. At no point offer to hold it—their lack of bladder control is legend.

shinieantony@gmail.com