Pakistan’s identity crisis is a defining condition

In 1947, the bacon-loving Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a state that was Muslim in identity but not medieval in personality. He promoted law over zeal, citizenship over sect; Pakistan as republic and not a pulpit. In 1977, Zia-ul-Haq did not just seize power in as much as he redefined the state. The state sought legitimacy not through democracy, but through religion. The courts bent, the classrooms complied and the public square shrank. The Cold War turned Pakistan into a frontline state. The Afghan jihad, funded by the US and Saudi Arabia, transformed the country into a logistical and ideological hub of militancy. This was a rented relevance with subsidised significance. Now, economic instability—recurring IMF bailouts, currency depreciation, debt stress—undermines state capacity along with insurgencies in Balochistan and tensions along the Afghan border. Philosophically, Pakistan sits at an unresolved crossroads: it is not secular, but not fully theocratic. It’s not a dictatorship, and yet is not a free democracy. It is not purely ideological either, yet deeply shaped by ideology. This is not just position confusion; it is structural ambiguity. Ambiguity, over time, hardens into identity. Perhaps the more uncomfortable question is this: what if Pakistan’s “identity crisis” is not a temporary phase but its defining condition? A state born from negation (“not India”), sustained by institutions that outgrew its founding vision, and pulled between competing futures it cannot fully commit to. In that sense, the search for identity may itself be the identity. Not a vishwaguru, not a failed state, nor a stable republic but something more precarious: a nation permanently in negotiation with itself, projecting fake confidence abroad while quietly unsure of what it is at home.