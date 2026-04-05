Reimagining an ancient laboratory of ideas

All is possible when emptiness is possible.

Nothing is possible when emptiness is impossible.

—Nagarjuna

Sometimes, one thing leads to another.

When Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, invited me to curate a conference on Nalanda, the idea of “Thinking Nalanda” began to take shape.

As I immersed myself in the subject, Nalanda revealed itself as far more than a stupa, monastery, or vihara. It emerged as a laboratory of learning—an ancient ecosystem where ideas were generated, tested, and transmitted. This “laboratory” was embedded within a larger intellectual geography. Located in ancient Magadha, the region was alive with philosophical inquiry and spiritual intensity, shaped by the presence of Gautama Buddha and Mahavira, and enriched by scholars such as Aryabhata and Dharmakirti. Nagarjuna, through the Madhyamaka tradition, played a pivotal role in shaping its intellectual foundations.

Nalanda became a confluence where Mahayana, Theravada, and Vajrayana traditions intersected, giving rise to a deeply interdisciplinary culture of dialogue. It was not a singular institution but part of a wider network of knowledge systems that coexisted and engaged with one another.

This understanding deepened through the exhibition Networks of the Past at the museum, which concluded by juxtaposing Nalanda with the Library of Alexandria—two great repositories of knowledge. Yet, Nalanda could not be confined to its manuscripts alone.