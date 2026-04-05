The banknotes that slept beneath the sea

On a foggy evening in May 1922, somewhere in the grey waters of the Atlantic Ocean, a tragedy unfolded that would echo through maritime and numismatic history for decades. It involved a luxury passenger liner, a cargo of precious metals worth a fortune, and thousands of Indian banknotes that would spend ten long years at the bottom of the sea. When they were finally recovered, these fragile pieces of paper, once destined to circulate in the Princely State of Hyderabad, would emerge as some of the most unusual banknotes ever known. They would come to be remembered simply as the Hyderabad’s sea-sunk notes from the SS Egypt.

A Voyage Carrying a Treasure

The SS Egypt was no ordinary ship. Built in 1897 by Caird & Company of Greenock, the vessel was a three-decked steamship of nearly 8,000 tonnes. For more than 25 years she had faithfully sailed the long route between Europe and India, carrying passengers, cargo and occasionally the wealth of empires.

Operated by the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company better known as P&O, the ship was a familiar sight on the India route.

On May 19, 1922, she left Tilbury Docks in London on yet another voyage to Bombay. On board were 294 crew members and 44 passengers. But the human cargo was only part of the story.

Deep inside the ship’s strongroom lay an extraordinary consignment of treasure. There were seven tonnes of gold bars, 43 tonnes of silver bullion, and 1,65,979 gold sovereign coins destined for India. The precious cargo alone was valued at more than one million pounds sterling, a staggering sum in the early 20th century.

But among this glittering treasure lay something less obvious yet historically remarkable. Packed in carefully sealed containers were 1,65,000 newly printed banknotes commissioned by the Nizam of Hyderabad from the renowned London printers Waterlow & Sons.

These notes: denominated in Osmania Sicca Rupees 5, 10 and 100 had a total face value of Rs 51,25,000, a vast amount for the time. They were brand new, freshly printed in London, and were being shipped to Hyderabad so that they could enter circulation. Yet there was one important detail. They had not yet been signed by the Finance Member of the Hyderabad Government. Without that signature, they were technically not valid currency. They were, in effect, beautiful pieces of paper awaiting official endorsement. No one could have imagined that these notes were about to embark on the most extraordinary journey any banknote has ever made.