The Fabric of the Aftermath

On the morning they left undivided Punjab, Delhi gallerist Bhavna Kakar’s grandmother did not reach for gold. She reached for cloth. Phulkaris were lifted from cupboards, folded into neat squares, wrapped in muslin, neem leaves slipped between their creases. Children were hoisted, doors shut, and the trunk latched. Years later, Bhavna would hear the family joke retold—how, in the rush of leaving, they carried “only clothes.” As a child, Bhavna recalls teasing her grandmother for this choice. “My cousin and I used to tease naani for doing so. Back then, we were too juvenile to understand the sentimental and ritualistic value it held.”

“Jis sui reshmi phul kadhe, us sui di koi rees nahi,” goes the Punjabi couplet—the needle that embroiders silken flowers can match no other. What it gestures toward is not craft alone, but authorship. For generations, phulkaris were stitched alongside cooking, farming, child-rearing, and rituals of passage. They were not diversions from life; they were life rendered in thread. Bhavna’s mother, Shyama Basin-Kakar, moved homes every three to four years—14 cities in all. From Gujranwala to Mandi Bahauddin in undivided Punjab, from Ambala’s Baldev Nagar Refugee Camp to Ambala city, where the family eventually settled, the phulkaris travelled with her. Inherited from her great-grandmother and mother, they crossed borders and decades. At her own wedding, Bhavna walked beneath her great-grandmother’s vari-da-bagh—an inheritance worn overhead, transforming ritual into lineage.

Why was fabric more “survivable” than bullion? Textile artivist Rubina Singh, founder of Rafunaama, describes phulkari as always being “future-oriented”—stitched while imagining good lives for daughters and granddaughters. Dr Vandana Bhandari, author and textile educator, says, “What families carried with them was shaped as much by circumstance as by attachment. Some of these textiles were made on what became the Indian side of the border, while others travelled later from regions that were left behind.” She adds that what people chose depended greatly on what they could manage physically. “Perhaps, a shawl was easier to wrap a child in than a gold block was to hide!”