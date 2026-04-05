The long night after the sunset of insurgency

History is a cruel teacher, and in India, she usually repeats herself because we are too busy scrolling through glossier distractions to pay attention to the lesson. For a country obsessed with the real and imaginary glorious ancient past and fuming over the real and imagined historical grievances, there is little time to look back into the grey monotones of the recent past. The Naxalite movement wasn’t born in a vacuum or imported from a textbook in Beijing; it was the legitimate child of illegitimate neglect. It sprouted in the cracks of a semi-feudal system where the “common man”—usually a tribal with a parched throat and an empty stomach—was treated as an intruder on his own land. When Charu Majumdar penned his Eight Documents, he didn’t create the fire; he just provided the matchstick to a powder keg of agrarian despair and bureaucratic apathy. For decades, the movement thrived not because its ideology was flawless—Maoist economics is, after all, a recipe for shared poverty—but because the alternative offered by the “netas” and “babus” was often a glitzy promise that never left the air-conditioned corridors of Delhi or Raipur.

We have spent billions on the “Iron Fist,” and it has worked. Our elite CoBRA commandos and the local District Reserve Guards have done the heavy lifting, dismantling a labyrinthine insurgency that even the British, with all their colonial cunning, couldn’t fully map. But as the “Red Sunset” fades, we have to ask: have we pulled out the weeds, or just mowed the lawn? The state claims it has brought “Amrit Kaal” to the tribals, but if you look past the Bastar Olympics and the high-decibel cultural festivals, nothing much has changed for the better on the ground.