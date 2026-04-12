Art in Residence

What begins as rhythm on the streets of Hong Kong quickly expands into something more porous, more global: a city that functions as one of Asia’s most vital cultural crossroads. Artists, collectors, curators, and ideas pass through, turning the city into a shifting field of exchange rather than a fixed destination. This is most visible during Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central, when the city tightens into a dense cultural moment. Art Basel arrives with its institutional gravity, mapping the global art market, while Art Central moves alongside it—lighter, more experimental, attuned to emerging voices. Together they mirror Hong Kong itself: one precise, the other fluid.

Art Central director Corey Andrew Barr says, “Hong Kong has become the meeting point for the next generation of artists from across the Asia-Pacific, a place where their work is launched onto the international circuit each year and nurtured in between by a growing ecosystem of museums and independent art spaces, all operating alongside a robust secondary market. Bringing artist development, market depth and a city now renowned for its institutional art together is the powerhouse that makes Hong Kong Asia’s art capital.”