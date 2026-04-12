Ballads and Bullets

Rocky was easy-going, with a warm smile, and made friends easily with a firm handshake. Dimpy was the guru, and Rocky the disciple. Rocky did not just look up to Dimpy, he worshipped him to such an extent that he wanted to be him. And somewhere along the way, he wanted to replace Dimpy. Perhaps, that was why Rocky maintained a distinct persona. Did he sense that the future would not belong to street fighters but to smooth-talking dons with networks across the underworld—and among police officers and politicians—even as they played both sides? Ironically, both build their fiefdom around Panjab University students’ politics and elections, and yet, neither of them was even a graduate. Rocky remained a matriculate (according to the election affidavit that he had filed in 2012 when he contested the Punjab Assembly elections) and Dimpy was higher secondary (10+2) pass.

Rocky did take admission in a prominent school for the higher secondary certificate but did not complete it. Both men lost their respective fathers early in life. Dimpy was about eight years old when his father was accidentally electrocuted and died. His widowed mother brought him up. Rocky was the second of three siblings. They lived in Jhuggian village in Fazilka, a district in southwest Punjab sharing an international border with Pakistan, and the state boundary with Rajasthan. The family owned about 70 acres of land. The eldest in the family, a daughter named Rajinder Kaur, was born in 1972, followed by Rocky in 1973, and the youngest, Romi, came along the year after. Rocky’s tayaji (elder paternal uncle) had no child of his own. So he had unofficially adopted Rocky as his son, though Rocky continued to live with his parents. Both Rocky and Romi seemed to have a troubled childhood. They had fast become tall and muscular, and were involved in street brawls. Around 1994, Rocky’s brother Romi and their father, Jaswinder Singh, frequently got into arguments.

During one such argument, Romi shot dead his father. On the basis of a complaint lodged by his mother, Romi was booked for murder and sent to jail to face trial. The worried family decided to send Rocky to boarding school in Chandigarh. It was there that he first met Dimpy. But Rocky was not involved in any criminal activity immediately. He had grown up hearing tales of Dimpy’s exploits. So, he too wanted to become big. But he wanted his name to be feared by people who did wrong or immoral things. Once, when some goons were harassing a close friend’s sister, he beat them in the Fazilka bazar. However, those young goons were politically connected, so Rocky had to flee to Chandigarh under Dimpy’s protection. Did he see his lost father in Dimpy? Only Rocky could have answered that question.

Shera Khuban