Gore With the Wind

The thick iron chain inches across Jaskirat’s face, its shearing force tearing into his brow and eye sockets. You almost flinch. Dhurandhar is a fast-paced film that knows exactly when to slow down—lingering, almost indulgently, on brutality, as if daring the audience to look away and then rewarding them for not doing so.

Violence, of course, is neither new to Hindi cinema nor beyond criticism. In an action-revenge saga, it is practically a narrative requirement. The real question is one of proportion: how much is too much? As a working rule, the more heinous the antagonist’s crime, the higher the audience’s tolerance for violence in retribution. Dhurandhar understands this instinct well. The film becomes more than spectacle and edges into something politically charged. Some critics read it as a propaganda vehicle, but that may be too reductive. The outrage it channels—and amplifies—feels recognisably public. The film revels in inventive brutality—skulls smashed in increasingly imaginative ways, a palm nailed to a table, even a grotesque game of street football with a severed head.