Inequality Fuels the Maoist Insurgency

The Government of India’s March 31 deadline “to completely eliminate Naxalism” has come and gone, underlining the problem of political rhetoric in framing strategic assessments and goals.

By most operational metrics, however, the Maoist insurgency—once considered India’s most serious internal security threat—has been reduced to a residual, fragmented presence. The most striking feature of the current moment is the decapitation of the Maoist leadership. Over the past two years, security forces have systematically neutralised or induced the surrender of the Communist Party of India-Maoist’s top command. The killing of General Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao aka Basavaraju in May 2025 was unprecedented—the first time in its history that the movement lost its supreme leader in combat. Subsequent months saw further attrition: the surrender of Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao aka Sonu, the killing of Central Committee (CC) members such as Madvi Hidma, and, critically, the surrender of Thippiri Tirupathi aka Devji—widely seen as Basavaraju’s successor.

By early 2026, the once robust Politburo had effectively collapsed. Only one active member, Misir Besra, was believed to remain operational, while veteran leader Muppala Laxmana Rao aka Ganapathy—aged and ailing—has long been inactive.