Inequality Fuels the Maoist Insurgency

The Government of India’s March 31 deadline “to completely eliminate Naxalism” has come and gone, underlining the problem of political rhetoric in framing strategic assessments and goals.
By most operational metrics, however, the Maoist insurgency—once considered India’s most serious internal security threat—has been reduced to a residual, fragmented presence. The most striking feature of the current moment is the decapitation of the Maoist leadership. Over the past two years, security forces have systematically neutralised or induced the surrender of the Communist Party of India-Maoist’s top command. The killing of General Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao aka Basavaraju in May 2025 was unprecedented—the first time in its history that the movement lost its supreme leader in combat. Subsequent months saw further attrition: the surrender of Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao aka Sonu, the killing of Central Committee (CC) members such as Madvi Hidma, and, critically, the surrender of Thippiri Tirupathi aka Devji—widely seen as Basavaraju’s successor.
By early 2026, the once robust Politburo had effectively collapsed. Only one active member, Misir Besra, was believed to remain operational, while veteran leader Muppala Laxmana Rao aka Ganapathy—aged and ailing—has long been inactive.
There are, nevertheless, other leaders who remain unaccounted for, including Politburo and CC members Sumanand Singh and Akilesh Yadav aka Prabodh, as well as at least two members of the ‘Additional’ and ‘Alternate’ CCs, Mohan aka Mahesh, and Pankaj. Significantly, some second-line leaders have declared that their armed struggle will continue.
Parallel to the decimation of leadership is a dramatic contraction in organisational strength, with the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) whittled down to less than an estimated 300 armed cadres nationwide, down from several thousand at its peak. Crucially, the broader ecosystem—militia members, overground workers, and sympathisers—has also thinned drastically due to arrests, surrenders, and the disruption of logistics and funding networks.
Geographically, the once expansive “Red Corridor” has shrunk to a handful of residual pockets, from a peak of 223 districts in 2009. Indeed, the radical reduction in Maoist activities and influence has prompted a comprehensive reclassification of LWE-affected districts by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), with the “most affected” category eliminated, yielding three groupings: “LWE Affected Districts”, “Districts of Concern” and “Legacy and Thrust Districts”. This fresh classification, however, itself indicates a residual threat and the failure to “completely eliminate” Naxalism. Nevertheless, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has declared the mission “essentially accomplished.”
The achievements of the Security Forces (SF) are, without doubt, extraordinary. A sustained campaign of intelligence-led security operations and leadership decapitation, backed by augmenting technological instrumentalities, as well as infrastructure disruption, and developmental interventions, have transformed the Maoist threat from a pan-regional insurgency into a residual, localised threat. While the achievements of the recent past are, no doubt, dramatic, it is important to reiterate that the tide had already turned against the Maoists by 2011, and what we see since is a steady SF consolidation. This does not undermine what has been achieved by the present Government—but it is necessary to place recent developments in context.
The Maoist challenge is now best seen as transitioning into a more nuanced phase, where residual risks coexist with strategic success. The Maoists retain a minimal but persistent armed capability in difficult terrain, with fragments of organisational structures surviving—while some elements pass into latent form. Crucially, the ideological drivers of the insurgency—extreme inequalities, land alienation, tribal marginalisation and striking governance deficits—persist. While uneven welfare and developmental interventions help release some pressure, the predatory capitalist model and rapacious extractive industries that dominate regions of erstwhile Maoist influence will keep the enduring risk of revival, or of transformation into another mass movement, alive. The Maoist insurgency has substantially been defeated. The challenge is now to prevent its reconstitution in new forms.
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