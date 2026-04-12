The Salt of the Earth

The first thing that reaches you is not sight, but smell—a sharp, mineral-rich earthiness rising from the sil batta. It is warm, almost smoky, laced with the brightness of crushed green chillies and the deep, savoury note of garlic. Sixty-two-year-old Shashi Bahuguna’s hands work in a practiced rhythm, pressing, turning, grinding. Around her, other women follow suit, their sil battas working in sync, building a cadence that feels like music.

On the slab, coarse crystals of Himalayan rock salt slowly break down, absorbing the oils of fresh herbs—gandrain, timur, coriander, ginger—until what remains is not just salt, but something far more complex. A pinch of this pisyu loon hits the tongue with an immediate burst—salty, yes, but also citrusy, pungent, faintly numbing, deeply aromatic. For Bahuguna, it has always been more than seasoning. “Everyone loves a bit of salt seasoning in their food. Almost everything has salt, still it's one of the most overlooked seasonings,” she says, smiling. Known widely as ‘Namakwali’, she wears the name with pride.

In her home in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal region—far removed from any salt pans—salt was never sourced, but made. Recipes travelled through generations, from her mother to her dadi and nani, each adding instinct, craft, and a sense of place. “For pahadi people, it’s more than just seasoning. It’s like an heirloom recipe. We call it pisyu loon,” she explains, guiding another woman’s hands on the stone, adjusting pressure, perfecting rhythm.