The Sound of the Soil

In Lagan Lagi Re, Maati Baani opens with the hum of a carpenter’s saw—unexpected, almost mundane—before slipping into the haunting notes of the Kutch twin flutes, the jodia pawa. Set against a New York subway backdrop and anchored by an Indian classical vocal, the track captures the band’s signature: turning unlikely sounds into seamless, cross-cultural music. Led by vocalist Nirali Kartik and composer Kartik Shah, the Mumbai-based duo—originally from Ahmedabad—approaches music as a “playground” of contrasting sensibilities. With Nirali’s grounding in Indian classical and Kartik’s more experimental instincts, their collaboration naturally evolved into a fusion that moves between Indian folk, classical, and global pop.

At the heart of their work is a deep pull toward Indian folk traditions. Nirali sees folk music as “the language of the earth”—stories of the past expressed in the present. This ethos takes the duo into villages across India, where collaborations are as immersive as they are organic: mornings spent meeting local communities, afternoons rehearsing, and by evening, a music video often takes shape. Their recent Sindhi folk reinterpretation Umar Marvi, created with Kutch musicians Mustafa Jat and Osman Jat, is one such example of being transported into a cultural moment that feels both distant and immediate.