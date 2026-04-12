Watch Your Language

The moment lingered with Mir Pervaiz long after the video ended. The 34-year-old from Srinagar’s Mujgund had stumbled upon a clip of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah struggling to speak in Kashmiri at a rally. Pervaiz found it unsettling rather than amusing. “If this is our leaders, what about everyone else?” he says.

In response, the former DPS Srinagar music teacher launched a YouTube channel and Facebook page to revive Kashmiri. Through humorous songs rooted in everyday life, he hopes to draw people back to a language many now avoid. His effort echoes a family legacy. His grandfather, Mohd Ismail, popularised Kashmiri storytelling on Doordarshan Srinagar with Dastaan of Laila Majnoon. Today, the language faces decline. UNESCO lists Kashmiri as vulnerable, and across the valley, younger generations often hesitate to speak it. “The emotional connection is fading,” says Nazima Bashir, a postgraduate student of Kashmiri.