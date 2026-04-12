Watch Your Language

The moment lingered with Mir Pervaiz long after the video ended. The 34-year-old from Srinagar’s Mujgund had stumbled upon a clip of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah struggling to speak in Kashmiri at a rally. Pervaiz found it unsettling rather than amusing. “If this is our leaders, what about everyone else?” he says.
In response, the former DPS Srinagar music teacher launched a YouTube channel and Facebook page to revive Kashmiri. Through humorous songs rooted in everyday life, he hopes to draw people back to a language many now avoid. His effort echoes a family legacy. His grandfather, Mohd Ismail, popularised Kashmiri storytelling on Doordarshan Srinagar with Dastaan of Laila Majnoon. Today, the language faces decline. UNESCO lists Kashmiri as vulnerable, and across the valley, younger generations often hesitate to speak it. “The emotional connection is fading,” says Nazima Bashir, a postgraduate student of Kashmiri.
Yet, small revival efforts are taking shape—school electives, cultural events, digital tools, and social media pages promoting daily vocabulary. Among the most visible voices is Budgam-based Muneer Ahmad Dar, known online as Muneer Speaks. His short films—of craftsmen, farmers, and forgotten homes—unfold entirely in Kashmiri, turning ordinary scenes into cultural archives. Through his Revive Koshur initiative, he translates the verses of Sufi saint Sheikh-ul-Alam. “A language fades when pride fades,” Dar says.
His videos, some with millions of views, document oral histories, crafts, and folklore, reframing Kashmiri as a living, expressive language. For viewers like University of Kashmir student Muzafar Ali, the impact is clear: “You don’t always need institutions to preserve a language.” With over five lakh followers and growing, Dar’s work reflects a quiet but persistent revival.
What binds these scattered efforts is not scale but intent. From classrooms to comment sections, Kashmiri is finding space again—tentative, sometimes awkward, but present. Each small act of speaking, singing, or posting becomes a form of resistance against forgetting.
For Pervaiz and Dar, the goal is not preservation as nostalgia, but continuity. If the language can return to daily conversations—at home, online, in humour and storytelling—it may yet recover its place not as a relic, but as a living voice of the valley.