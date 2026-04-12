Women Take a Seat, BJP Takes the Chair

Let us face an uncomfortable truth dressed up as reform. The women’s reservation push which will jack up Lok Sabha numbers by 50 per cent is being sold as social justice. Undoubtedly women voters are no longer a side category—they ARE the election. Seat expansion is not an arbitrary political choice; it flows from a constitutional logic. The allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha is tied to population, and periodic delimitation after a Census is meant to ensure that representation reflects demographic reality as closely as possible. In principle, this is a neutral exercise: more people in a state should mean more seats. But demography in India has not evolved evenly. Population growth is significantly higher in parts of the Hindi heartland than in the southern states, which have seen earlier stabilisation. Any post-Census seat expansion is likely to increase the relative weight of northern states in Parliament. That shift, in turn, carries political implications, because electoral strength is not evenly distributed across regions. In the south, where the BJP is weaker, delimitation offers the ability to reshape constituency boundaries, dilute entrenched regional bastions, and create new competitive terrains. The gains there may be incremental. In the north, they could be exponential.
Women are now the decisive voter bloc in any election. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, women’s turnout (65.8 per cent) edged past men’s (65.6 per cent) signalling a historic shift. In large swathes of northern India, women are not only voting more; they’re voting differently from male family members. The old assumption of “household voting” is breaking down. The BJP has caught on. Over the past decade, the party has built a specific pipeline into the female electorate. LPG connections under Ujjwala, toilets under Swachh Bharat, housing titles under PM Awas, often in women’s names, and direct benefit transfers are not just schemes, they are political interfaces. The term “labharthi vote bank” exists for a reason, and is disproportionately female. In Bihar’s 2020 Assembly election, a striking share of NDA wins came from constituencies where women’s turnout exceeded men’s. In Uttar Pradesh 2022, women voters—especially non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits—tilted decisively toward the BJP. Even in 2024, when the BJP lost seats, its vote share barely dipped, suggesting its core coalition—including women—remained intact. Insert the women’s reservation law into this landscape.
Delimitation is where the real story is, once SIR is done. Today, women make up only about 13.6 per cent of the Lok Sabha (74 MPs), and barely 10 per cent of candidates in elections. Once reservation kicks in, the gatekeepers matter even more. And the BJP’s centralised candidate selection model thrives in precisely this environment. This is where the conversation usually veers into accusation. Opposition parties routinely allege that Amit Shah is a master of “election tampering.” Strip away the rhetoric, and you’re looking at something far less dramatic and far more effective: election engineering based on cold, cumulative logic. Shah’s model is not mystical. It involves booth-level data, micro-social coalitions, turnout asymmetry, candidate optimisation, welfare targeting and relentless organisational feedback loops. All of these sit on top of one of the most extensive ground networks in the world: the RSS. It has the cadre, discipline and last-mile reach. The BJP provides scale messaging, leadership, and resources. Together, they create a political machine which is less campaign and more infrastructure. Blaming Shah for wanting to win elections is like blaming a CEO for chasing profit. That is literally the job.
This playbook isn’t new. It is an evolution. The Congress, during its decades of dominance, perfected its own version of electoral engineering—just analog, not digital. Candidate selection was tightly controlled by the High Command. Social coalitions were carefully assembled—Dalits, minorities, segments of upper castes—into a durable umbrella. Welfare schemes and patronage networks created loyalty circuits. State machinery was often accused—sometimes credibly—of being leveraged to tilt the playing field. The BJP didn’t invent this system. All it did was to professionalise, digitise, and scale it up. Where Congress relied on personality aura and hierarchy, the BJP added data and discipline. For coalition-building, this version is being segmented and continuously recalibrated.
None of this invalidates the moral case for greater women’s representation, which in India is underrepresented by any global standard. But morality and strategy are not always mutually exclusive. In this case, they are perfectly aligned in favour of one party more than the others. So yes, the bill will send women to Parliament. It will also likely reconfigure the electoral map in ways that favour the BJP for some time to come. The optics point to empowerment but the math says consolidation. And the system tilts toward the side that has already done the calculations.