Women Take a Seat, BJP Takes the Chair

This playbook isn’t new. It is an evolution. The Congress, during its decades of dominance, perfected its own version of electoral engineering—just analog, not digital. Candidate selection was tightly controlled by the High Command. Social coalitions were carefully assembled—Dalits, minorities, segments of upper castes—into a durable umbrella. Welfare schemes and patronage networks created loyalty circuits. State machinery was often accused—sometimes credibly—of being leveraged to tilt the playing field. The BJP didn’t invent this system. All it did was to professionalise, digitise, and scale it up. Where Congress relied on personality aura and hierarchy, the BJP added data and discipline. For coalition-building, this version is being segmented and continuously recalibrated.

None of this invalidates the moral case for greater women’s representation, which in India is underrepresented by any global standard. But morality and strategy are not always mutually exclusive. In this case, they are perfectly aligned in favour of one party more than the others. So yes, the bill will send women to Parliament. It will also likely reconfigure the electoral map in ways that favour the BJP for some time to come. The optics point to empowerment but the math says consolidation. And the system tilts toward the side that has already done the calculations.