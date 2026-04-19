Glow hard or go home

Beauty and eternal youth is everything. Even in a world ravaged by war, famine, poverty, global warming, pollution, substance abuse, human trafficking, and dead babies. Good looks command attention and reverence. Talent, merit, a great personality, and the rest of it is important, of course, but these things are recognised and marketable mostly if they come in a glossy package that looks good enough to eat. This is hardly an evil exclusive to the present age. We have always been a superficial lot, fixated on frills, but have become less apologetic and discreet about our shallow ways.

You know it is the ugly truth because the tech billionaires are spending their ill-begotten squillions on longevity and looking good ad infinitum. Of course, according to their PR people, the intention is noble and uplifting with an altruistic vision to eliminate disease and improve quality of life for the ancient as well as those who merely look like they don’t spend their nights in hyperbaric chambers while availing the benefits of vampire facials and blood transfusions from baby rodents. After all, nobody deserves to suffer through the horrors of aging such as wattle necks, warts, wrinkles, balding, liver spots, menopause, greying, aching joints, recalcitrant bowels, cognitive decline, and the tendency of society to ignore their senior citizens as well as the unfortunate looking or the obese and condemn them to enforced loneliness, irrelevance and not-so-surreptitious scorn.