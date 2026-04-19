Heart of fire

The man lifts a blackened pot with a cloth-wrapped hand and turns it over the fire as coal crackles beneath. A pinch of white powder hits the heated surface, and in a few swift strokes the dull metal turns silver, catching the light before disappearing again into smoke. In Daryaganj’s Uncha Chalan, Nayeem sits on the roadside with his tools and a small fire, working without a shop, continuing a craft he has known since childhood. Qalai, the coating of copper and brass utensils with tin, once kept these lanes busy; today, it passes mostly unnoticed. “This is not just a job. It is what we inherited,” he says.

Now 50, he learned the work from his father, who learned it from his own; three generations tied together by the same routine of fire, metal, and hand. “Earlier, we had so much work that we could barely keep up,” he recalls. “Now it has reduced to barely 25 per cent of what it used to be.” The drop shows in his earnings as well. Where he once made between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, he now manages around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, depending on whether customers arrive.